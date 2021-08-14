SOUDERTON — Most scavenger hunts are all about finding the things on the list.
The one at the August 13 Acts of Kindness A-OK Friday, hosted by Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton, though, was about finding people to share the scavenger hunt items or acts with.
"This evening our theme is acts of kindness to our neighbors and so we will be doing some acts of kindness out in the community," said Zwingli's Associate Pastor Alan Miles.
Among the items on the scavenger hunt list were washing someone's car windows at a gas station; finding someone to pray for or with; posting a positive comment on social media; donating to a tip jar or non-profit organization; writing positive messages on sidewalks with sidewalk chalk; giving bubbles to a child's parent; paying someone a compliment; giving candy to a first responder; holding the door for someone; leaving quarters and a note at a laundromat; buying a beverage for someone who looked like they could use it; helping someone at a grocery store load what they had purchased into their car; finding items out of place in a store and returning it to its proper place; and giving high fives or fist or elbow bumps.
The scavenger hunt groups, which were generally families going out into the community by car, were also invited to purchase items to bring back to Zwingli to donate to an animal shelter, pick up pieces of trash, or buy canned goods or other non-perishable items to be brought back to Zwingli and donated to Keystone Opportunity Center.
There were also tables set up at Zwingli at which attendees could make bookmarks; write a letter to persons in the military; write a card or letter for a child in the hospital; write to an inmate at the state prison at CSI, Phoenix in Graterford; or write to Ralph, who lives in the Phillippines and wants to be a veterinarian and who the church sponsors through Global Ministries.
"Random acts of kindness and joy and giving to others that might be in need of something," is how Jason Burns, a Zwingli member who helped organize the scavenger hunt, described the evening.
"I think what's fun about it for the kids is it puts them out of their comfort zone because they need to go to strangers and they need to be proactive with what they're doing," he said. "It's not always the most comfortable thing to do, but it makes everybody feel good."
People could also choose to remain at the church and write the letters instead of going out on the scavenger hunt, he said.
Miles said the evening was about "teaching people to give back and be kind to others as God has been kind to us, living out the gospel in the community."
The acts of kindness shown are a microcosm of God in the world, he said.
"Sometimes those small things matter to people. God shows up in the big ways we affect the world and in the small ways as well," Miles said.
Acts of Kindness A-OK Fridays are a collaboration of five local churches — Emmanuel Lutheran in Souderton, Grace UMC in Telford, Little Zion Lutheran in Franconia, St. Paul's Lutheran in Telford and Zwingli — taking place during August.