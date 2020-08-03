SOUDERTON — Moyer Indoor/Outdoor has announced this year's student scholarship recipients.
"Seven children pursuing their education received the scholarship reward. Since the program’s inception in 2008, over 60 awards have been given to children of employees continuing their education," the company said in a tiotiorelease.
This year's awards went to the following children of Moyer employees:
Brooke Carroll is the daughter of Steve Carroll, Pest Control commercial sales representative. Brooke is a 2018 graduate of Pennridge High School. She is currently attending West Chester University, majoring in Nutrition. Her goal upon her 2022 graduation is to be a registered dietician.
Kelly Carroll is another daughter of Steve Carroll. She graduated from Pennridge in June. She is also planning to attend West Chester University and plans to major in Communications.
Wesley Carroll, son of Steve Carroll, is a 2017 graduate of Pennridge High Sc hool. He is attending DeSales University with a double major in Finance and Accounting. After his 2021 graduation, he plans to work in the finance field and obtain his CPA.
Briana Colman is the daughter of Dave Colman, in Credit and Collections. Briana is a 2020 graduate of Pope John Paul II High School. She is planning to attend Temple University in the fall and major in Nursing.
Julia Fox is another daughter of Dave Colman. She is a 2017 graduate of Pope John Paul II High School. Currently, Julia attends St. Joseph's University studying Psychology and Pre-Med. After graduation, she plans to go to medical school to become a psychiatrist.
Brendan Rader is the son of Sean Rader, Oil Sales. Brendan is a 2020 graduate of Boyertown High School. He will be attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in the fall, majoring in Cyber Security and ROTC. His goal after graduation is to be a naval officer specializing in cyber security and advanced electronic warfare.
Faith Yotter is the daughter of Chris Yotter, Pest Control commercial sales rep. Faith is a 2020 graduate of Concord High School. She plans to attend Delaware Tech Community College in the fall, majoring in Early Childhood Education. She would like to get her associate degree and then continue her education to get a degree in Advanced Behavior Analysis Therapy.
The awards were presented to the recipients at Moyer Indoor/Outdoor by David Moyer, President; John Moyer, Chairman; and Lisa Futchko, HR Representative.