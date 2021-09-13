SOUDERTON — The "horrific events and heroic responses" of September 11, 2001 were remembered 20 years later in a Service of Remembrance held on the American Legion Warren Royer Post 234's yard in Souderton.
The program also included recognition of and a thank you to local first responders.
"The American Legion was a strong supporter of the global war on terrorism and remains a staunch advocate for its fighters and family members of those who served," said Post 234 Commander Patrick McCormick. "However, the nation's largest veteran's organization is also aware of the enormous toll that 20 years of war and open-ended authorization for the use of military force have had on service members and their families."
Ending forever wars does not mean ending the love and admiration for those who fought, he said.
To prevent future terrorist attacks, failures cited by the 9-11 Commission should be corrected, he said.
"Never again should Americans underestimate the depravity of militant terrorist organizations," McCormick said.
The almost 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001 were targeted for being Americans, he said.
What occurred that day was a tragedy, but the legacy of those who were killed lives on, he said.
"We must never forget. God bless the brave souls of 9-11. God bless America," McCormick said.
"We have a tendency to forget, to forget what happened back then, but the effects, the effects are still there," said Telford Volunteer Fire Company Chaplain Barry Lederach, pointing to the fall of Afghanistan and people still trapped in the again Taliban-controlled country.
"All that fighting, loss of lives on both sides, men and women with all kinds of disabilities, disrupted families torn apart, we have to ask the question, was it all worth it?" he said.
"That's a question you have to ask yourselves. Our president tells us the war is over, it's ended. But has it? I don't think so," Lederach said. "For 20 years we've been safe here in America. No major terrorist attacks on our homeland, but that could all change in an instant, just like it did back on Sept. 1, 2001."
We have a lot of freedoms in the United States, he said, but slowly and surely, those are being lost.
The world seems to be falling apart and people are asking, "what can I do?" he said.
"There's one thing we all can do. We need to be in prayer for our leaders, here and around the world, for wisdom, knowledge and understanding how to come together to obtain peace in their homelands and in our land," Lederach said.
Both Lederach and Post 234 Chaplain and Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek Senior Pastor Scott Nice thanked local first responders for their service.
"Thank you all for your self sacrifices in making our community a safer and a better place to live, for responding regardless of the conditions or the time of night to our friends and neighbors in need," Nice said.
The scripture reading was Isaiah 46:9-10.
"Let us remember and be grateful to God who rescues his people from their enemy," Nice said.
People get discouraged, but should remember that God is all knowing and all powerful, he said.
"He knows what is still to come and even when the future looks bleak to us, he is God and there is no other," Nice said.
"Our text tonight was to encourage God's people during a bitter and dark time of exile. He promised to Isaiah that one day he would restore them," Nice said. "One day, my friends, God will restore us and everything that is broken, sinful, wicked and perverted will be done away with."
Veteran's Benefit
The American Legion Riders Post 234 Souderton is holding a Veteran's Benefit fundraiser noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Hilltown German Hungarian Sportsmans Club, 1622 Hilltown Pike, Hilltown.
It will include a thank you and farewell to former American Legion Riders Region 6 Director Tim Rom and an introduction and welcome of new Region 6 Director Steve Tucholski.
There will be a pig roast, food and beverages, free draft beer, Chinese auctions, bike games, 50/50 raffles, a horsehoe tournament, a scavenger hunt, bike contest and music by Southern Son, a Lynryd Skynyrd tribute band.
Tickets are $20. Information or tickets are available by emailing legionriders234pa@yahoo.com or calling Mike Cappi, president of American Legion Riders Post 234, at 215-803-2467.