FRANCONIA – The first time, they sang “You are my sunshine.”
The next time, it was “He's got the whole world in his hands.”
It's happening at noontime Fridays and the residents and staff of Living Branches Souderton Mennonite Homes are planning to keep doing it each week as long as the coronavirus remains.
Residents of the retirement community come to the doorway of their apartments while staff members find social distancing places inside or outside the building, said Alex Metricarti, Living Branches chief marketing and public relations officer.
“They pick one song and everybody sings it at the same time,” she said.
“That has been, I think, meaningful to a lot of the residents who live there to know that even though we're apart from each other,” Metricarti said, “we're not alone and everybody's in this together.”
With the three Living Branches campuses -- Souderton Mennonite Homes, The Willows of Living Branches in Hatfield and Dock Woods in Towamencin Township -- closed to visitors and activities for which residents would generally gather not being held, there are things being done to allow residents to keep in touch with family members and to stay involved, she said.
One of the ways to communicate is for family members to send an email to Living Branches through a page set up on its website, she said.
“We print it out on pretty paper” and deliver it to the resident, she said.
That's available at all three campuses, she said.
“As of this morning, we have had 171 messages come through from as far away as England,” Metricarti said March 30. “That's something that's been super popular.”
Residents and family members can also set up a Skype call, she said.
“We have residents all the way from residential living all the way up to those who are living in our skilled healthcare center who have been taking advantage of that,” she said.
In some cases, the family members and the resident have both learned to Skype in the process, she said.
There are also other residents who have already been using Facetime or similar programs and continue to keep in contact, she said.
Along with the ways to keep connected to family members while the family can't visit in person, there are also ways for the residents to keep connected with other residents and to stay involved, she said.
“It's not healthy to just sit in an apartment and worry all day about what's happening, so we're working very hard to make sure that we have a lot of activities that are going on throughout the day,” Metricarti said. “Despite the fact that they can't be together in the same room, there's still a lot going on.”
The in-house television channel has exercise in the mornings, along with many other programs throughout the day, including a sing-along with a music therapy intern, and educational programs such as National Geographic, she said. A cooking demonstration by a staff member was planned over television on March 31, she said.
Other examples of the continued activities include hallway games, such as the Hallway Bingo that was played in the skilled nursing section, she said.
Residents came to their doorway, where tables were set up with bingo cards, she said.
“The staff members basically hustle up and down the hallways shouting out the bingo numbers,” she said. “That's been really fun. People have enjoyed that quite a bit.”
Another planned activity was to have a bubble blowing time during which the residents and staff would be given bubble blowing liquid and would all blow bubbles at the same time, she said.
“You gotta have fun with this. It's a stressful time for residents and family members and staff members, so if you can't figure out how to have fun with this, then we're not doing our job very well,” Metricarti said.