SOUDERTON — The numbers are in for the borough's finances during the unprecedented 2020 year.
"I think, all in all, we did pretty well," Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's Jan. 18 work session.
General fund revenue came in at more than 99 percent of what had been budgeted, he said. Budget information available at the meeting showed the general fund revenues at about $11,000 below the $3.8 million budget, while general fund expenditures were about $272,000 below budget.
While the revenues ended up almost on budget, there was one category — real estate transfer taxes — where that didn't happen.
"That was significantly off target, but then the real estate market closed down for a good part of 2020 because of the Covid situation," Coll said.
The numbers showed $119,143.47 was received from the real estate transfer tax, compared to $167,500 having been budgeted.
"Earned income tax usually is stronger than what we had, but it came very close to the budget," Coll said.
The EIT brought in $962,954.34, compared to $970,000 having been budgeted.
The borough was able to transfer $475,000 of the general fund money to capital reserves, which was $85,000 more than had been budgeted, Coll said. It may be possible to add to that number, he said.
Capital reserves are money put aside for major costs that are not part of yearly operations, such as replacing buildings or equipment.
The borough's sewer fund capital reserves have been built up to more than $1 million, Coll said. The sewer fund capital reserves is separate from the general fund capital reserves.
Office hours, Audio-visual
Planned new office hour times for members of the public to discuss matters of interest with council members are expected to start in February, council member Daryl Littlefield said.
Because of the pandemic, the office hours will initially be held by Zoom, rather than in person, he said.
Information about the office hours will be posted on the borough's website when the details are finalized, council President Brian Goshow said.
The borough is also looking into making improvements to the audio visual system in the meeting room, Coll said.
The work would include reactivating some microphones that were used in the past, but currently are not, he said.
The plans also include a flat screen for video presentations, he said.
"We would have the ability to run PowerPoint presentations, which we cannot do now, or if we do, we stick a projector in the room and we shine it on the wall," Coll said.
The borough meetings can currently be viewed over Zoom through council member Julie Munden's laptop.
"This proposal continues to use the Zoom format, but we mount a camera right above the door that would give a view of all of council," Coll said.
"It really gets us back to the decent public address system that we haven't had in quite awhile," Coll said of the proposal.
"It's always been a problem in this room that people can't hear," Goshow said.
Council member Dan Yocum said he's concerned about the $40,000 price tag for the work and questioned how many people tune in to watch the meetings.
"This is not just Zoom. This is audio projection for everybody in the room, including us, and it's also video projection for presentations," Goshow said.
The borough has about $20,000 budgeted for the work, which would cover the first phase, Coll said.
The council decided to have a second look done at the proposed prices. Assuming that comes back positive, the board is ready to move ahead with having at least part of the work done soon, Goshow said.