SOUDERTON — Altek Business Systems, of Telford, will be providing information technology management services for Souderton Borough and Souderton Borough Police Department under a move approved by Souderton Borough Council at its July 12 meeting.
"They would be managing our hardware, they would be managing our operating systems, they would be monitoring our operating systems so that hopefully we can even catch issues before they happen," Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
The borough's software vendor will continue to manage the computer programs being used, he said.
"We were recently hacked on our email system which took our email down for a week or so until we got that resolved," Coll said. "We're really trying to be a lot more proactive in how we manage our IT."
The hacking incident was not a ransomware attack, he said after the meeting.
"We got a virus and it just disrupted the server," he said.
The cost being paid under the new contract with Altek will be comparable to what the borough was previously paying for the services, he said.
The contract is for about $2,100 per month, with additional costs if equipment has to be replaced, he said.
With the police department adding body cameras, additional computer equipment is needed, Coll said. A variety of computer programs are used by the borough, he said, so it was necessary to bring in a company that specializes in managing information technology services.
In another matter at the meeting, the board authorized the Montgomery County Planning Commission to prepare a "Souderton Borough Revitalization and Economic Development Plan" and appointed a steering committee consisting of council members Julie Munden, Daryl Littlefield, Donna Rogers and Dan Yocum and Souderton Connects representatives Harry Boardman, Liz Peitzman, Kyle Hoff and Alison Giles.
The current revitalization plan was developed by Souderton-Telford Main Streets for the two towns, but the new plan will be specifically for Souderton.
Souderton-Telford Main Streets and the Souderton Business Improvement District merged the beginning of the year into Souderton Connects, which includes all the business properties in Souderton.
In Telford, events previously organized by Souderton-Telford Main Streets, including the Telford Night Market, held Wednesday evenings during the summer, are now organized by Telford Happenings.