"Working together to build a kinder society .. Learn how God transforms the world through kindness."
That's the tagline for A-OK Fridays, presented by five Souderton area churches. The series of events run Friday evenings July 30 through Aug. 27.
"Each church will sponsor one or more of the events and will feature family-oriented activities designed to connect our faith to community service," information about the series says.
Gathering time will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the host church that week, followed by dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. and a service project at 6:30 p.m. Dessert and departure time will be 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.
"Intergenerational family and friends are encouraged to come and work together," a poster said. The activities will be "hands-on," fun and appropriate for all ages, it said.
On July 30, food insecurity will be the topic at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton.
On Aug. 6, homelessness will be the topic at Little Zion Lutheran Church in Franconia.
On Aug. 13, prison and Earth care will be the topic at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton.
On Aug. 20, care for the aging will be the topic at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Telford.
Grace United Methodist Church in Telford is also participating in the collaboration.
On Aug. 27, a celebration picnic is scheduled in a yet-to-be-determined local park, the information says.
The events will be held rain or shine.
Information is available through participating churches. Sign ups to attend will be posted through Sign-Up-Genius.
"We are hopeful that these gatherings will form the framework for future gatherings, including an ongoing collaborative commitment to youth and family ministry — connecting us to God, each other, the world around us and building stronger families and communities," the event information said.