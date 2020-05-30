FRANCONIA — The students and teachers have left the building.
On May 30, though, this year's Souderton Area High School graduating class was back on campus for a drive-through farewell tour, organized by Student Council Advisors Amy Tarlo and Jen Granito and Senior Class Advisor Tara Weismantel.
The soon-to-be-graduates and their families drove past cheering teachers from elementary, middle and high school. As music played, the students names were announced. They drove through a burst of confetti and past signs congratulating them. Bubbles wafted through the air.
The schedule included nine waves of vehicles circling the campus, some of which carried pet dogs along with family members. "Pomp and Circumstance," the music to which graduates traditionally enter, could be heard coming from at least one of the vehicles.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the June 9 graduation ceremony for the 507 graduates will be a virtual one this year, rather than in person. During the farewell tour, though, the class of 2020 got to have their photo taken while wearing their cap and gown and holding a diploma cover.
"We want our seniors to have a send-off they will never forget!" the district said in information about the farewell tour.