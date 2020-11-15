HILLTOWN — Souderton Area High School's new fencing club En Garde! kicked off its inaugural season Nov. 11 with its first fencing lesson.
"Thirteen high-schoolers and their club advisor, socially distanced and wearing face masks and fencing masks, paid close attention to fencing coach Nate Hoffmann, of the Bucks County Academy of Fencing as he explained the basics," a release said.
The new fencing club is the culmination of a year of work by Skye Scarlett, an 11th grader that has been fencing for three years at BCAF.
“I love fencing and I really wanted to find a way for more kids to try the sport,” says Scarlett. “The first step was talking to my fencing coaches and the owner of the fencing academy to see if they were willing to teach at a school club. I was nervous that they would think it wasn’t a great idea but when I talked Maestro Mark Holbrow, owner of the Bucks County Academy of Fencing, he was on board immediately.”
Next came the process of finding a teacher to be the club faculty sponsor, and getting the club approved by the school.
“We were really lucky that French teacher Madame Cushmore was interested in learning to fence and was willing to be our faculty sponsor," Scarlett said.
Once the club was approved, Scarlett had one last problem to solve — how to fund a typically expensive sport.
“I wanted to find a way that students in the club could learn at no cost to them or their families so that everyone could participate. I talked to a lot of people about it and in the end, I decided to start a not-for-profit organization. It’s called 'En Garde! Souderton' and it raises the funds needed to pay for a fencing space, gear to use, and the fencing instructors," she said.
"With the help of some adult volunteers, En Garde! was formed and received official status as a 501 (c)(3) in March, just when Covid hit! Skye reports that it was really crazy for a while with schools being closed but she was not discouraged," the release said. "Fundraising was tougher than anticipated because the fencing equipment suppliers were hit hard by tournament cancellations and could not provide any support. However, by September, En Garde! had raised all the money needed for the first year of the club. Skye explained that many of the senior fencers at the academy stepped up and made donations because they were excited to see kids getting to learn to fence. Others that work with kids in the area also donated because they wanted to support the opportunity for all kids to participate regardless of individual family’s financial circumstances."
The club will be meeting weekly at Bucks County Academy of Fencing-West on Route 309 in Hilltown.
"Maestro Holbrow is happy to see the Souderton club take off. He notes that fencing teaches focus, self-respect, respect of others, paying attention to detail, and the importance of hard work and perseverance, all skills kids will use for a lifetime," the release said. "Skye says she has learned a lot from fencing and from starting the club. She plans on spending the next year developing the organization and encouraging the younger members who will take over as the club leaders when she graduates next year."