SOUDERTON — This year's senior slideshow for soon-to-graduate Souderton Area High School students will be a lot like in other years.
“It'll be almost exactly the same thing,” Principal Sam Varano said.
But there will be one important difference, he noted.
“The seniors won't gather in the auditorium to watch it together and enjoy it together,” Varano said in a telephone interview.
With school buildings closed by the coronavirus pandemic and many of the activities there canceled, the senior slideshow is one of the things that will still be happening, but will be done in a virtual presentation, instead of in-person.
Details for graduation are still in the planning stages, but three events are being planned, with two sure to happen — a virtual graduation and a farewell tour car procession — Varano said. The third, an in-person traditional graduation to be held later, depends on the social distancing guidelines at the time, he said.
The virtual graduation plans include the traditional speeches and the reading of graduate names, along with photos of the graduates, he said.
“It's all done remotely,” he said. “It's not like there would be a videotaping of some ceremony.”
The graduation date has not yet been set, but will probably be during the week beginning June 8, he said.
The farewell tour “would be students and their families in cars doing some form of parade around the high school campus with a stop for photo ops,” he said. Teachers will also be involved, he said.
Both the virtual graduation ceremony and the farewell tour could be done under currently existing social distancing guidelines, he said.
If an in-person graduation ceremony is possible, it would be scheduled for July, he said, and would be the traditional graduation program except for the speeches, which would have already been given at the virtual graduation.
“Please note that student representatives are heavily involved in planning these ceremonies and we're gonna do the very best we can to show our seniors how proud we are of them, how much we cherish the time that you spent with us and to wish you the best as you move on to whatever is next in life for you,” Varano said in a video emailed April 27 to parents and students.
The Senior Slideshow, Senior Awards, Scholars' Banquet and Athletic Scholarship Press Conference are all being done as virtual events, according to information on the high school's website.
The Senior Prom, the spring musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” and spring sports are canceled this year.
There will not be a National Honor Society Induction ceremony this year, the school information said.
Yearbooks will be distributed during the summer, the information said, with a program available to have virtual yearbook signings by invited friends.