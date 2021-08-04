HARLEYSVILLE — Parv Kumar's involvement with food pantries started with volunteering to serve meals at Manna on Main Street in Lansdale.
That in-person work ended after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Kumar wasn't done helping out those in need.
Instead, he came up with another way to do it.
"I could actually help them out by doing my own food drive," he said.
Working with a group of friends and the homeowner's association in his neighborhood, he started with a door-to-door collection and delivered the food to Manna, he said.
The June 26 collection in Belcourt Manor in Harleysville brought in about 200 pounds of food, he said.
That was followed by a July 25 collection in Morgandale Condos in Towamencin, which brought in another 250 pounds of food, he said.
A food drive is also planned for Aug. 15 in Providence Oaks in Audubon.
Kumar has also started a virtual food drive for Philabundance with a goal of raising $5,000, which would provide the money for 10,000 meals.
Information is available and donations may be made at http://phlb.convio.net/goto/ParvKumar.
Mid-way through the first week of August, about one-and-a-half weeks after starting the virtual drive, a little less than $900 had been raised.
"I just started out with something that seemed maybe achievable, but a bit difficult also," Kumar said of the goal.
After starting by reaching out to friends and family of friends for the initial donations, he's now trying to expand to reach a larger group, he said.
There's no deadline for when he hopes to have the goal met, he said.
"I'll see how long it takes to get to that $5,000 goal and if I get there, that's great, and maybe I can even go further than that," Kumar said.
He will also be holding a food drive for Keystone Opportunity Center at a soccer tournament in Harleysville on Sept. 12.
"The tournament is at the Harleysville Community Center. It's an annual thing. I used to play in it actually when I was younger," Kumar said. "It's just basically a nice way to end the intramural soccer season."
He said he will be at the tournament and is asking attendees to bring food donations.
A log of Kumar's food drive activities, along with photographs, is available at https://innerview.org/parvkumar.