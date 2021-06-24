FRANCONIA — Delaying the vote for the district's 2021-2022 budget by a week in order to get more information on how much state funding would be received made a considerable difference for both students and taxpayers, district officials said as Souderton Area School Board reconvened June 24 for its vote.
Had the board voted on the budget at its June 17 meeting, as initially planned, it would have been voting on a recommended 1.5 percent tax hike, Brian Pawling, district director of business affairs, said.
"With the budget that we're recommending today it would have an .87 percent increase to the real estate tax rate, which on the average assessed value of $176,000, would be a $47 increase," Pawling said.
At the new 30.5837 mill rate, the bill for a home assessed at $176,000 would be $5,382.73. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
At the June 17 meeting, state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick, R=147th Dist., told the board additional state funding was expected, but it wasn't yet known how much more. Following a suggestion from her that the Souderton Area vote be delayed by about a week, the board recessed its meeting June 17 and reconvened at noontime June 24.
Although the state budget had not yet been finalized, Pawling said information received by the district showed the state would be increasing the district's basic education funding by $602,364 and its special education funding by $145,000.
In order to balance the revenue with the $136,882,640 of budgeted expenses, $2.5 million will be taken from the district's fund balance, but that will still leave the district with enough fund balance to cover a little more than a month's expenses and the district will work to try to reduce the deficit leading to the use of fund balance, Pawling said.
Over the six years beginning with 2014-2015 and ending with 2020-2021, Souderton Area's average tax hike was 1.02 percent per year, he said. Among local school districts, that put Souderton Area second to only Pennridge in having the lowest average increase, he said, displaying a chart with the averages for several districts. Pennridge, which showed an average tax hike of .72 percent over the six year period on the chart, is beginning its fifth year in a row of not increasing taxes.
Salaries (43 percent) and benefits (26 percent) account for almost 70 percent of the Souderton Area budget, Pawling said. Instructional costs account for 62 percent of the total, with support services making up another 29 percent, he said.
Pawling also outlined how the district used the first two rounds of federal government Covid-related funding.
"We primarily used that for staffing and technology purposes to be able to maintain in-person learning for students and families that wanted to utilize that as well as having the Souderton Online Academy this year," he said. "We required additional resources to do that. We were able to utilize those federal sources to make sure that that happened."
The district is slated to get $3,832,624 of American Rescue Plan federal funds, he said.
At least 20 percent of that funding has to be used to address learning loss during the pandemic, he said.
The money can be used retroactively for expenses going back to March of 2020, but can also be used for new expenses before Sept. 30, 2024, he said.
The district is still working on a plan for how the money will be used, he said.
"We definitely want to make sure that we don't rush into this. We want to go through and analyze what we're gonna utilize that money for because we have a large window to make sure that we do that," Pawling said. "We don't want to just [say], hey, we found $3.8 million, let's just throw it at something. We want to be very careful of what we utilize that for."
The change in the budget adds to the amount available for student educational programs, board President Ken Keith said.
"That's what we're in the business of doing is helping our children," he said.
The change also helped taxpayers, he said.
"Taxes impact different families in different ways, but I know this board does believe in trying to make the lowest possible tax increase," Keith said.