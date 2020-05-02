SOUDERTON — The proposed 2020-2021 budget unanimously approved by Souderton Area School Board at its April 30 meeting shows a budget that would raise taxes 2.6 percent.
That's only a preliminary number, though, and changes are expected before the end of June deadline for a final vote on the budget, board and administration members emphasized at the meeting, held by teleconference.
"That does not mean that budget number you see tonight is going to be what we're putting forward in about two months," board President Ken Keith said. "Rest assured there's an awful lot of work to be done on our budget yet, and we will be taking a very significant look at that budget."
The coronavirus pandemic and accompanying financial situation means previous projections for the budget are being replaced by very different ones, especially on the revenue side, officials have previously said.
Public comment at the meeting included requests that there not be any tax increase this year in light of the current difficult economic situation for many residents.
“There's no doubt this is not only the worst pandemic that the country's ever felt, but it could turn out to be the worst economic downturn the country has experienced, and I know that our legislators are doing what they can do, but this is gonna be real challenging to overcome in our local budgets, whether it's our township budgets or our school district budget,” Superintendent Frank Gallagher said.
The district has been fiscally responsible in the past and that will continue, he said.
“We have to do what we can to protect our taxpayers, our senior citizens, those living on a fixed income, and those who may have lost their job during this, and we have to balance that with the needs of our students,” Gallagher said, “and I'm confident we can do that.”
The current property tax rate is 30.0495 mills, putting the bill for a home assessed at $156,110, the district median, at $4,691, Brian Pawling, the district's director of business affairs, wrote in answer to an emailed question for this article. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
At the April 15 Finance Committee meeting, Pawling said the proposed 2.6 percent increase would give $130 million of income and $135 million of expenses, leaving a $4.6 million deficit to be made up by taking the money from district fund balance. If there were no tax hike, the deficit would be $6.8 million, he said.
“We want to make sure we provide the best for our students and our staff and our community and our faculty and we give the very best we can for the most value economically, and that's a delicate balance,” Keith said at the April 30 meeting.
As he looks around the district, he sees some people doing well economically and others who are struggling, he said.
“The balancing act we need to do is to make sure that we afford the programs that our community has clearly stated they want, yet at the same time be sensitive to the economics, the people and the taxpayers that foot locally almost 80 percent of our bill,” Keith said.
The pandemic is the biggest challenge the district has ever faced, but he's confident the community will get through the crisis and come out stronger, Gallagher said.
He also noted the faith-based and other groups helping provide food, as well as contributions by the Indian Valley Education Foundation.
"This community's amazing. We're very lucky," Gallagher said.
The Indian Valley Education Foundation is currently selling “Soudy Strong” cups, caps, T-shirts and sweatshirts as a fundraiser. “Together we thrive” is the subhead on the items, which are available through the indianvalleyef.org website.
With school buildings closed and replaced by online learning programs, “It's unprecedented and it's very challenging for parents and we understand that,” Gallagher said.
“I have talked to parents. I've gotten emails from parents. Some parents say it's not enough work. Some are overwhelmed,” he said.
The district is trying to meet everyone's needs, he said. Difficulties include making sure all the students have access to the online learning, he said. Students in the secondary schools already had district-issued computers; with the change to online learning, elementary students who needed a computer were provided with one, he said.
“We all need to stick together and make sure that we're helping every student succeed,” Gallagher said.