FRANCONIA — The United States Department of Education guidance saying that standardized assessment testing will not be dropped this year was the hot topic at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit meeting the previous night, Souderton Area School Board member Janet Flisak said at the Souderton board's Feb. 25 meeting.
"Most of us feel that this isn't fair," she said.
There have been calls for the testing to not be required this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Pennsylvania, the testing includes the Keystone Exams and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) exams.
The U.S. Department of Education issued the guidance on Feb. 22, saying that the testing is not waived, but giving states some flexibility in how the testing may be done, Flisak said.
"The guidance makes clear that states should consider the ways they can do things differently this year," she said. "Flexibility available to the states includes extending the testing window and moving assessments to the summer or fall, giving the assessment remotely where feasible, shortening the state assessment to make testing more feasible to implement and prioritize in-person learning time."
Pennsylvania is planning to extend to September when the testing can be done, she said.
There is still time for the requirement that testing be held to change, though, Flisak said, encouraging people to contact state and federal officials about it.
"This issue is far from over," Superintendent Frank Gallagher said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education response to the federal guidance said there was a "moral imperative" of doing an assessment to see how much learning was lost during the pandemic, he said.
"We have a moral obligation to make sure we're, at this time more than ever, taking care of the whole child," Gallagher said, "and to put them through weeks and weeks and hours of testing when some of them are going to definitely struggle because of the learning that they've missed during the pandemic, that's just, that is immoral. That is immoral and I don't want anything to do with that."
Board member Tom Kwiatkowski said he agrees, but asked if there is a plan for assessing how much learning has been lost.
"I hear what you're saying, the moral and immoral piece of it, but the only way that you're able to try to move and catch the kids back up again — it may take a year, it may take two years — is to find out what they actually lost," he said.
Although that may not be the case in all the districts in the state, Souderton Area has done its own internal assessments, Gallagher said.
Teachers are already reviewing those results, which will also be reported to the board, he said.
"I feel like we already have local data that we will be able to share by the end of the year, how much learning happened — let's try to be a little more optimistic and use how much learning happened, not how much learning loss there was at this point," Gallagher said.
He said he's sure there are reasons the federal and state governments want the assessments to be done, but said at the least, the testing should be shortened so it takes less time out of the school year.
"When I say how much kids lost, I'm talking in general, I'm not talking about us," Kwiatkowski said. "I'm talking across the state because there are districts that haven't been in, aren't in and don't plan on going in."
In the Souderton Area district, the majority of the students are having in-person learning in classrooms five days a week. The district also offers a fully remote learning option.