SOUDERTON — Property taxes are increasing .9 percent for the 2020-2021 school year budget approved at Souderton Area School Board's June 18 meeting, held as a teleconference.
“With all the unknowns that are out there due to the Covid pandemic and the effect it has already had on the economy,” Superintendent Frank Gallagher said, “we were able to work really smartly, I would say, in making sure that we could secure as much funding as we could get through other means rather than taxes, but also really looked at our budget and our programs and I'm proud to say that we're able to do this with a minor tax increase.”
The budget does not makes cuts and has some additions, he said.
“We are very conscious of our taxpayers, that we need to make sure that we understand where they're coming from, we understand what our parents' expectations are and our students' expectations are, and we have important work to do for students of this community,” Gallagher said, “and I know that we can all do it together through reasonable budgeting and being fiscally responsible at the same time.”
Board Finance Committee Chair Donna Scheuren outlined some of the difficulties and the district positives affecting the budget.
“Keeping the plight of every family in our district in the forefront of our minds, as well as the need to insure the school district does not suffer and has what it needs to weather any storm, we worked as hard as possible to make our tax decision this year a fair one to all,” she said.
Scheuren also listed the tax hike percentages in several other Montgomery County districts which had bigger increases than Souderton Area.
“Souderton is passing a .9 increase because we can. We can maintain our educational programs, our extra-curricular activities, our financial commitments and contracts, our fund balance, and to be fair to all the residents that trust us to govern efficiently,” she said.
Some people will say the tax hike is too much and others that it is not enough, she said.
“One thing's for sure, we're still in a class all by ourselves when compared to other districts and the tax hikes they have proposed or have already passed,” Scheuren said.
The $132,996,595 budget is accompanied by a property tax rate of 30.32 mills. For a home assessed at $156,110, the district median, the school district tax bill will be $4,733.26. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.