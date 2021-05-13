FRANCONIA — No employees will lose their jobs under a plan to contract with a food services management company to operate the district's meal programs, officials emphasized at the May 12 Souderton Area School Board Operations Committee meeting.
"All of the existing staff that are employees of the district would stay as employees of the district," Director of Business Affairs Brian Pawling said.
Chartwells, the company the district is planning to contract with, would provide a manager, nutritional resources, such as a chef, help with training, and the food used to make the meals, he said. Chartwells will also hire new employees to fill vacancies, he said.
"Our hope is that with keeping our existing staff that know our district and know our students, we have that contact with the staff members," Pawling said. "Chartwells can bring in some new menu options for the programs, some new marketing ideas, some new equipment to help with some of those food options."
Some of the suggested new menu items include a barbecue stand, pizza station and paninis in the high school cafeteria, he said.
The free breakfasts and lunches at school funded by the federal government during the pandemic are continuing for the 2021-2022 year, he said.
"I see that as a benefit to us because we're able to offer these new and exciting menu options in our kitchens and they're free," Pawling said.
Students who might not otherwise try new foods might be willing to do so if the meal is free, then may find they like it and increase their school meal participation, he said.
The proposed contract guarantees a $320,000 profit for the district in the first year, he said. It would be a one-year contract with the option to continue in one-year increments for up to five years, he said.
The board plans to vote on the proposed contract at its May 27 meeting.
The increased profitability of the plan comes from an expected increase in the number of meals served, along with decreased costs for the food, Pawling said.
"With Chartwells being as large a company as they are, they have significant buying power when it comes to food commodities," he said.
The company doesn't only purchase food from other large businesses, though, Chartwell Regional Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic Region Gene Sanchez said in answer to questions from committee Chair Bill Brong.
"If you've got local vendors, we'll absolutely work with them," Sanchez said.
"We have a significant number of local farms that we use," he said. The farm food purchases are consolidated through produce vendors, he said.
In answer to another question from Brong, Pawling said current food service district employees could choose to resign from the district, then apply for a job with Chartwells.
Brong said the contract should include a non-competing provision, so top-performing Souderton employees would not be able to leave the district then be moved to another school district with which Chartwells contracts.
"There's got to be verbiage in there that they cannot steal my employees," he said.
Assistant Superintendent Christopher Hey said that can be added to the contract before the board votes on it.
Brong said he likes that there will not be any layoffs, and existing employees can move up within the Souderton district.
The district began considering contracting out the food services management following the retirement of the district's food service supervisor, Pawling said.
Six companies responded to requests for contract proposals, with two invited back for interviews, he said.
The Souderton district also talked to other districts that have contracted out their food services, he said.
"We're in the business of educating students. I will not profess to being an expert on providing meals and providing nutritional information and options to students," Pawling said, "so that's why I would rely on our food service director, or in this case, a company like Chartwells."