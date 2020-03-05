TELFORD — More than 400 pieces of art by Souderton Area School District students in kindergarten through grade 12 are on display through March 30 at Indian Valley Public Library.
The display is in celebration of Youth Art Month.
"This artwork reveals amazing creative achievements of our students and is a result of Souderton Area School District’s commitment to providing every student with a quality visual arts education. Students are challenged to think about the role the arts have played in history, and how time and place impact artists and cultures. They use their artwork to spread personal messages such as kindness and care for animals and our earth," the district said in a release.
"Setting up the Youth Art month show is a labor of love. Deciding which pieces to use is so hard because so many students do such amazing work. Hanging it all up is a lot of work, but seeing the public viewing the work with warm smiles and overhearing folks talk about the students' work is so delightful. This show is a valuable part of the creative process. This free public venue allows students to present their work to an authentic audience. The students feel a great sense of pride for their creative ideas, decision-making, skills and concentration," said Berdine Leinbach, art educator at Salford Hills Elementary School.
"Artwork shows connections to personal experiences, literature, and local and global events. Creativity is developed through practicing the processes of brainstorming, decision-making, questioning, experimenting, and personal reflection," the release said.
Media types on display include drawing, painting, printmaking, repousse’, collage and assemblage, textiles, jewelry making, ceramics, recycling, and wire sculpture.
The exhibit is display during the regular hours at Indian Valley Public Library in Telford through March 30.