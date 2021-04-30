FRANCONIA — With questions about diversity, equity and inclusion being raised nationwide, Souderton Area School District is planning to do an equity audit.
The district's Equity Committee has been brainstorming this year on equity-related matters in regard to individual schools in the district, Superintendent Frank Gallagher said at the April 29 Souderton Area School Board meeting.
"Coming up this summer, we will be doing an equity audit of our organization, and that's where you really need to begin," he said.
The district has had to focus on the pandemic for the past year, he said. At the same time, there have been questions raised about the work being done on equity issues, he said.
"I'm proud to say that there are several positive things happening in our schools regarding equity," Gallagher said.
Policy updates on that night's agenda are one example, he said.
"I just want the public to know this is an important topic we continue to work at," he said.
That includes reading resources on the topic and taking part in workshops offered by Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, he said.
"It's a multi-faceted approach," he said.
"The equity audit will begin this summer and that will take several months and we are looking at firms that will come in and be able to do that alongside us," Gallagher said.
"This is a critical time in our organization," he said, "but I'm proud to say the number one thing we did for equity was open our schools this year for every single child."
The majority of the district's students are having in-person class five days a week. An online option is also offered.
A group of about 35 parents and teachers attending the meeting to thank the district for having provided the in-school education, applauded Gallagher's comment.
District parent and teacher Alyssa Picard, one of the group, said she couldn't imagine a more inequitable scenario than having virtual learning as the only choice available.
"You have allowed students of every background the capability of retaining their right of a free and appropriate public education as outlined by the law of the land," she said.
During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, two emails were summarized questioning the district's concern with equity and inclusion.
"Not only has Souderton been addressing equity issues for years, we have consistently proven this under the slogan of "Character Counts" and embracing the whole child," board President Ken Keith said. "In fact, I will say that Souderton has been a leader in this area. In addition, as Dr. Gallagher has stated many times before in public meetings, we continue to host conversations and we continue to have a team dedicated to this endeavor."