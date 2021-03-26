FRANCONIA — The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is in the home stretch, but caution is still needed, Superintendent Frank Gallagher said at the March 25 Souderton Area School Board meeting.
"I know people are Covid-tired and I realize that people want to get back to normal faster than maybe we should, but we're almost there," he said.
During the past week, many district staff members were vaccinated, he said.
"But we really have to still be careful because any spread that we're seeing is happening in the community. It's happening at parties in our community in particular," Gallagher said, "and that spills into school and that causes kids to get Covid and then it causes many kids to have to quarantine, so I'm asking the community, please, let's get through June."
He said he expects to see a big difference in the pandemic battle this summer, but currently there has been a spike that wasn't expected.
"We need to be careful. Although many are vaccinated, most are not," he said.
The vaccine roll-out is continuing and ramping up, but has been a challenge in Pennsylvania, he said.
"I ask you as families, as community members, please be cautious," Gallagher said. "Resist the big gatherings at your homes or other close places."
Plans for the high school prom and to hold in-person outdoor graduation are in the works, he said.
"These are things that we would not be able to do if we hadn't all been following the rules and I don't want to jeopardize any of these end-of-the-year activities that we're planning," Gallagher said.
"We can't do all the traditional end-of-year activities, but we're trying to do some to celebrate the success of our students and to give the senior class some traditional experiences," he said, "so, again, please choose wisely."
As he has said before, Gallagher said, he thinks the district and community will get through the pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.
During the meeting, a video featuring students and staff members talking about "What I learned from the pandemic," was shown. Included were things such as the value of family and the importance of flexibility.
It ended with a student saying, "It keeps getting better and better."
"This is what we experience every day," Gallagher said. "They still have hope as you can see."
During public comment, Caitlyn Derstine, who has a 5-year-old child on the autistic spectrum in the district, said he was regressing under virtual education and now has made much progress since being back to in-person classes.
"Thank you for prioritizing our children this year. Thank you for addressing the needs of teachers and staff, and thank you for providing the option to families for full-time in-person education," she said.
"Thank you for giving parents the choice," she said, "for allowing us to take responsibility for our family's health and take responsibility to make the right choices at home to protect our community."
In another matter at the meeting, this year's National Merit Scholarships finalists and commended Souderton Area High School seniors were recognized.
The finalists are Laura Benner, Shea Harker and Joshua Stoneback. The commended students are Esha Bhardwaj, Ryan Kagarise, Paul Land, Rohan Mehta and Megan Swartley.
Board President Ken Keith said these are students who will be the leaders of the future.
"I feel great knowing that people like this are coming forward," he said.
Everyone watching is proud of the students, he said.
"I hope you're proud of yourselves," Keith told the students. "The amount of work you put forth to get here today is unbelievable and you should be commended for it."