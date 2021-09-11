SOUDERTON — This year's Souderton Art Jam will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 on Wile Avenue between Souderton Community Park and the Souderton Community Pool.
"Hosted by Souderton Connects, Souderton Art Jam brings the community together with art, crafts, live music, food, and much more. This free family-friendly festival features work from over 30 unique artists and artisans from all over the East Coast," a release said. "Well-behaved dogs are welcome so the entire family can enjoy the festival together!"
Information, including a list of the artists, is available at https://www.soudertonconnects.com/art-jam.
Live music performers will include Rick Pultorak and Kelly Planer and the Perks.
Bonjour Creperie, The Burger Shop and J&J Kettle Korn food trucks will be at the Art Jam. There will also be beer from Blueprint Brewing Co. of Harleysville.
The list of marketplace vendors includes Simply Clean Simply Green, Nutty Novelties, The Confectionary, Aunt Nancy's Peanut Brittle, Truly Pure & Natural, and Your Chocolate Guys.