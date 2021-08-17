SOUDERTON — The first half of the borough's allocation from the $1.9 trillion federal government's American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds has arrived.
"That amounted to a little better than $370,000," Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's Aug. 16 work session meeting.
"The concern we have is that while we've received the funds, there's very little information available to us as far as how to spend them and how to document how you spend them," he said, "so a lot of municipalities right now are simply banking the money until more information comes out."
The Souderton money has been placed in capital reserves in a money market account, he said.
When federal funding is used, there are generally requirements attached to the money, he said.
"The concern would be that if we would go out and do a project without properly setting up a contract, we could be in jeopardy to have to refund those monies, so right now I think we're in a little bit of a holding pattern," Coll said, "and we're hoping to see more information and more definitive answers with respect to what we can use it for."
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, was passed and signed into law in March.
While the borough does not yet have specific plans for the funds, "I think in the case of Souderton, the focus is really going to be on stormwater projects and potentially wastewater projects," Coll said.
Even though the requirements for the use of the money haven't yet been given, businesses hoping to do work or sell products have already started making their pitches, he said.
"It's remarkable the letters and emails you get from different vendors that tell you that they're already approved, buy this," Coll said. "It's like, really?"
The borough expects to receive the other half of its American Rescue Plan funding within the next year, Coll said following the meeting.