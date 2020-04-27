SOUDERTON — It's not business as usual, but several Souderton Business Improvement District businesses are still open, such as the restaurants with take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery, or the retail businesses selling products and gift cards online.
“I think people are unsure of the best way to order and to still support our businesses,” said Liz Peitzman, the BID coordinator.
Checking out the business' social media pages or website is a good way of finding out, she said.
“That's where I'm mostly finding their messages of how they're open,” she said.
A list of the about 150 businesses in the BID is on the www.soudertonbid.com website, along with links to the business websites or social media pages.
The website and Souderton BID Facebook pages also have information about the BID's $5 Giveback Program, from which people spending at least $10 at a BID business can get $5 back from the BID.
To enter, take a selfie of yourself with a product bought from a BID business, you standing outside the business or some other way of showing the business or product.
“We're open to whatever creative way that customers can come up with to help promote our Souderton businesses,” Peitzman said.
The next step is to post the selfie on social media, tagging the business and @soudertonbid and using the #SupportSouderton hashtag, along with liking/following @soudertonbid on Facebook.
Email a copy of your receipt to coordinator@soudertonbid.com, with $5 Giveback in the subject line, your social media handle and your PayPal/Venmo email address.
The first 200 entries will each get $5 back.
“They can enter more than once as long as it's with a different business each time,” Peitzman said.
The giveback is running until May 31, she said.
A new Business Spotlight video series is also being started.
“It's gonna be a weekly video interview with a different business each week,” Peitzman said.
The first one, with Scott Landes, of Scooter's Bike Shop, was posted April 27 on the BID's Facebook page. The videos will also be posted on the BID's website, Peitzman said.