SOUDERTON — Borough residents now have an additional time set aside during which they can speak to borough council members.
Souderton Borough Council office hours will start on Feb. 20, council member Daryl Littlefield said at the board's Feb. 1 work session while giving an update from the Communications Committee.
"They're going to be held the third Saturday of the month and they'll be from 11 [a.m.] to 1 [p.m.]," Littlefield said
"During the Covid pandemic, and until further notice, these will be held via Zoom, with the goal of transitioning them to borough hall," he said. "We look forward to speaking with the residents and business owners."
In other matters at the meeting:
• Council member Donna Rogers and Borough Manager Mike Coll gave an update on plans to make improvements to the audio visual system in the borough hall meeting room.
A down payment is being made to purchase some of the equipment, Coll said.
The design for additional speakers is being changed from what was previously planned, he said.
"We were going to have floor mounted speakers in front of the council desk, but the suggestion was that if we have a presentation or something, they may get in the way," Coll said, "so actually they're gonna mount speakers now in the ceiling under the overhang."
• The first edition of "Indian Valley Today" is ready to come out, said council member Julie Munden.
"It looks beautiful and it will be mailed out mid-February to the residents," she said.
"Indian Valley Today" will be "a region-wide newsletter featuring our municipalities and businesses," the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce said in a New Year's message.
Munden wrote some of the Souderton-related articles for the publication.
Council President Brian Goshow said it looks more like a magazine than a newsletter.
"It's laid out very well. It's very professionally done," he said. "Our piece of it is pretty darn good, too, so we're very well represented."
Lower Salford is another of the towns that is taking part in the newsletter, he said.
• Council authorized the advertisement of a proposed ordinance, which will be voted on in March, setting the tax collector's salary for the four years 2022 through 2025.
This is an election year for tax collectors, so the rate for the new term must be set so potential candidates know the salary.
Following a request from the current tax collector, the proposed ordinance raises the salary roughly 1 percent per year in each of the next four years, with the exact dollar amount rounded off to the nearest dollar, Coll said.
In 2020, Souderton paid $8,368.28 for the tax collector's salary, borough budget information shows.