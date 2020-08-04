SOUDERTON — A neighboring building that was previously approved to be used by Souderton Charter School Collaborative for some educational purposes can also be used as a classroom during the coming school year, Souderton Borough Council said at its Aug. 3 meeting.
In 2017, the council approved a conditional use request to allow the property at 117 Noble Street to be used by the charter school for special educational purposes, such as labs and art studios, Borough Manager Mike Coll said. The school at 110/112 East Broad Street adjoins the Noble Street property.
Both are owned by Hunsicker Property Management Co. LLC and leased to the school. One of the conditions placed on the 2017 approval was that the two properties be combined.
The amended conditional use agreement allows the Noble Street building to be used as a sixth grade classroom during the coming school year in order for the school to meet social distancing guidelines in the classrooms, Coll said at the Aug. 3 meeting.
“They need room to spread out their classrooms,” he said.
The authorization allowing classes in the Noble Street building expires at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, he said.
In another SCSC-related matter, police Chief James Leary reported on a traffic analysis done following a request by the school to be allowed to have buses stop on East Broad Street at the school for afternoon pick-ups. The pick-ups are currently done on Front Street.
Leary said he did chalk drawings on the street with the dimensions of parked buses, then parked an SUV about the size of the smallest vehicle used for busing in front of the school.
In order to go around the SUV, many of the passing vehicles crossed the double yellow lines in the center of the street, he said.
“My recommendation to you is that there is no room for a school bus in front of the Souderton Charter Collaborative,” Leary told the council.
In answer to a question from Mayor John Reynolds, Leary said he could only see one way of making the bus stop possible in front of the school.
“The only viable option I could come up with is if we moved the yellow line a couple feet and took away from the southbound lanes,” he said.
“Without moving the double yellows,” Leary said, “I don't see an alternative to people going around the school bus without crossing the double yellows.”
Council will discuss the matter at its Aug. 10 work session, board President Brian Goshow said.
"We had requested for some of our buses to pick up on Broad Street to help with dismissal and our efforts to physically distance students. For many years we had pickup on Broad St," SCSC Director of Education and CEO Jennifer Arevalo wrote in answer to an emailed question following the meeting.
In answer to another question, Arevalo said parents of students at the school were making their decision that week on if their child would be doing in-person or virtual classes when school reopens. The school's board will be voting on the reopening plan on Aug. 18, she said.
In other matters at the Aug. 3 meeting:
• Mayor Reynolds urged residents to support local businesses that are having a difficult time financially.
“The public knows that during this Covid crisis, it has been rather difficult to get out and about, but we do have businesses open in the borough that could sorely need support, whether it be online, whether it be in person,” he said.
• Resident Charl Wellener said she was previously told at a public meeting that weed spraying would only be done in the business district this year, but it actually was done throughout the borough and residents were not notified.
“Many in our community have their children playing in sprinklers on the front lawn, obviously in their bare feet, people walk their dogs and many are walking throughout the community on the sidewalks where a toxic chemical has been sprayed, totally unbeknownst to them,” she said.
There are safe alternatives to the chemicals being used, she said.
• Michael Moffitt was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Souderton Civil Service Commission. The term runs through the end of this year.