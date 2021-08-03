SOUDERTON — This year's Community Night, hosted by Souderton Borough Police Department in Souderton Community Park, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
"We have gotten generous donations from businesses in the area for our raffles and giveaways that will be taking place. There will be a large public safety demonstration as far as fire apparatus, police apparatus," police Chief Brian Newhall said at the Aug. 2 Souderton Borough Council meeting.
Along with the Souderton department, there will also be first responders from other surrounding towns, he said.
There will also be a car show.
"Unfortunately, we could not secure a dunk booth, so I will not be doing that, but there will be other things that will be going on, so our citizens will be able to interact with the police department, which is what we very much want," Newhall said, "and so we are encouraging as many people as possible to come out."
In case of rain on Aug. 10, the rain date is 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Newhall said the department's recently received body-worn cameras are now in use.
One of the questions he's been asked is if the cameras will be used inside homes, he said.
"The answer is no unless we receive permission or there are a couple other situations in which we can record, but that would be to protect our own safety or if it's obvious that criminal activity is afoot or if they ask us to," he said. "Other than that people's privacy will be respected."
The cameras are intended to be used in public areas, which is what will be done, he said. People will be informed when recording is taking place, he said. The department follows all applicable state laws for the use of the cameras, he said.
• Approval was given to make a four-way stop at E. Summit Street and N. Second Street for a 90-day trial period.
There is currently a two-way stop with stop signs on Second Street.
Borough Manager Mike Coll said there are often cars parked on both streets near the intersection.
"It just gets very difficult to see, so the recommendation is to create a four-way stop at this intersection just to try to slow things down so that motorists have the ability to better view cars, oncoming traffic," he said.
• The borough's Audit Report and General Purpose Financial Statements for 2020, which were prepared by Styer Associates, Certified Public Accountants, were approved.
"Overall, I think the borough performed well, especially with the pandemic of 2020, so it was a clean audit and slightly better improved financial position than the prior year," Coll said.