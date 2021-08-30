SOUDERTON — Jason Dawson has come a long way since beginning his career as a Domino’s delivery driver in 1999.
The local business owner and his wife, Lynsey, own the Domino’s store in Souderton. The husband and wife duo have been awarded the Gold Franny Award for operational excellence. This is the Dawson’s first Gold Franny Award.
The Dawsons purchased their Domino’s in 2004 and have continued to grow their business.
"The Gold Franny Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a Domino’s franchise owner. The Dawsons earned this award as part of an elite group of about 750 franchise owners in the United States," a release said. "The awards are based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale."
"The Gold Franny Awards were originally created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and designed to honor excellence among franchise owners," the release said.
“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such deserving individuals,” said Fred Lund, Domino’s senior vice president of global development. “Jason and Lynsey continue to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate them on this great accomplishment.”
