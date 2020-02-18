SOUDERTON — Once again this year, the annual fireworks display in Souderton Community Park will be on Father's Day and cap off three days of celebration in the borough.
"I've been promising since 2012 that they'll be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, louder, and we've been able to pretty much deliver on that promise every year," Police Chief James Leary said at Souderton Borough Council's Feb. 17 work session meeting, "and that's the promise again this year."
The fireworks will be scheduled for Sunday, June 21, Leary said, asking for council to authorize him to move ahead with contracting for the fireworks.
"Go for it," council President Brian Goshow said after checking with the rest of the board.
In answer to a question about the cost to taxpayers for the fireworks display, Leary said there is some manpower expense, but little of the about $11,000 spent on fireworks comes from tax money.
"Most of the dollars for the fireworks themselves are donated," he said.
The weekend events start with Third Fridays activities the night of Friday, June 19, he said.
On Saturday, there will again be a pool party at Souderton Community Pool, he said.
Also on Saturday, there will be a car show in the late afternoon into the evening in Souderton Community Park, he said.
For the past two years, there has been an ecumenical service in the park on Sunday morning, which will again be happening this year, he said.
With five congregations taking part in the service the first year, there were about 700 people in attendance, he said.
"It was over 800 people the second year and seven congregations," Leary said.
It looks like at least those seven congregations will be taking part again this year, so weather permitting, the number of people attending will likely again increase, he said.
The people coming to the ecumenical service already attend church services in the community, so they're not new to the community, he said, "but we're certainly bringing a tremendous number of new people into our park and that's really high on my agenda."
The fireworks follow the Concert Sundaes free outdoor concert in the park at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21. In case of rain, the concert is moved indoors and the fireworks are rescheduled for the following Sunday.
In a separate matter at the meeting, Pattie Guttenplan, Montgomery County Planning Commission's section chief for design planning and graphic design, outlined five different conceptual lay-outs for the borough to consider as it makes plans to either renovate its current borough administration and police station building or construct a new building.
In October of last year, Borough Manager Mike Coll said cost estimates to renovate the existing building put the price at about $1 million. The building, which was originally a school built in 1927, was later converted to hold the borough offices and police station. The current building is on Summit Street, but the borough also owns adjoining land with Main Street frontage that now is parking area. Options being considered include moving either the borough office or police station or both to the Main Street property, having separate or the same building for the police and borough, and demolishing or renovating all or parts of the existing building.
Guttenplan said her work was as a land planner to show different options that would work on the tract. She said she did not have cost estimates for any of the plans she had shown, but cost estimates could be provided by an architect.