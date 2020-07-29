PHILADELPHIA — A Souderton man is among the people arrested in connection with vandalizing state police vehicles during a protest march in Philadelphia, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release.
William Joseph Besaw, of Souderton; Luke Manning Cossman and Steven Michale Anderson, both of Levittown; Sammy Rivera and Francisco Reyes, both of Philadelphia; and a juvenile from Croydon are accused in the incident, police said.
At about 3:42 p.m. May 30, state troopers went to the intersection of Vine and Broad streets in Philadelphia as protests were going on throughout the city, police said.
“Several suspects located in a large crowd of protesters became violent and began damaging two (2) Pennsylvania State Police marked patrol units that were parked on Vine Street. Suspects utilized numerous objects to damage the vehicles; including but not limited to: a scooter, a hammer, skateboards, bike locks, pry bars and various other instruments, along with punching and kicking the marked units. The marked units were also spray-painted and further vandalized,” the release said. “In addition, Pennsylvania State Police equipment as well as personal items were stolen from the interior of the marked units.”
Following an investigation, arrest warrants were applied for and received from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, the release said.
Cossman, Anderson, Rivera and Reyes were taken into custody on the morning of July 29, police said. Besaw and the juvenile, who were already incarcerated, remain in custody, police said.