SOUDERTON — The search for the borough's next police chief is down to three finalists, Mayor John Reynolds said at Souderton Borough Council's Oct. 5 meeting.
The committee that has been working on the search will meet again with Safe City Solutions, the consulting firm assisting with the search, then forward the list of three finalists to the entire council, he said.
Police Chief James Leary is scheduled to retire the end of this year after 10 years in that position. He previously served with the Rockledge Borough and Abington Township departments.
There were about 50 applicants to be the new chief, council member Julie Munden said.
That field was narrowed down to six who were interviewed Sept. 26, followed by the field being narrowed again to three, she said.
"We're getting close," she said.
Council President Brian Goshow thanked the committee, which includes Reynolds, Munden and council members Daryl Littlefield and Donna Rogers, for all the time and work they've put into the search.
"The selection process for a new chief may be one of the most important things that we do this year," Goshow said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• With fundraisers cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company of Souderton and its Auxiliary are holding raffles, council member Dan Yocum said.
The fire company is also hosting a drive-in movie, he said.
"The movie is 'Playing with Fire' starring John Cena," Yocum said. "It's a free-will donation, 100 car limit, at the firehouse on October 17."
Pre-registration for the movie is required. Raffle and movie information and tickets are available on the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the movie starting about 7 p.m., fire company information says.
"It's a hilarious family film and fits perfectly during October, which is Fire Prevention Month," the information says.
• Repaving projects are scheduled over the next few weeks, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
"The paving will be on Wile Avenue, Hillside Avenue, North Fourth Street from Chestnut up to Central and on North Fourth Street from Ridge up to Summit," he said. "We are also going to do some base repairs on Diamond Street."
State Liquid Fuels funding is being used for the work, which is planned to be done by mid-October, he said.
"We're looking at a budget of just under a hundred thousand dollars for those roads to be repaved. They'll all be topped," Coll said.