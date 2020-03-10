SOUDERTON — Improvements to the bandshell in Souderton Community Park are planned to be completed before this year's Concert Sundaes series starts in June at the park.
The work is part of a planned multi-year series of park improvements and additions. The plans for Maurice W. Foulke Bandshell were outlined at Souderton Borough Council's March 9 work session meeting.
"We're looking at replacing the old halogen tubes that are lighting that with a LED spotlight," Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
Another planned change is to replace the current slate cap on the bandshell wall, he said.
"It's been a target of vandals," Coll said.
The vandalism has included prying off the slates, he said.
"What I'd like to do is remove the slate and put a concrete cap on the top," Coll said.
The plan also includes replacing three drainage inlets in front of the bandstand, he said.
"That's gonna be a little bit of a challenge to get that water out," Coll said, "but they're not working now. During real heavy rains, that whole area floods, so we're gonna try to get that fixed up."
There are also plans to re-point the wall, but there may not be time to do that this spring, he said.
"We may just have to clean it up for now and come back and re-point it," he said.
There are also plans to do new landscaping, replacing the current raised flower beds at the bandshell, he said.
Coll said he'll check to see if repainting can be done before June.
Improvements to the sound system are also planned, he said.
The electrical system improvements are expected to cost about $27,000, he said.
"The fixtures that are up there now, they date back to the beginning of the bandshell," Coll said. "They're in bad shape."
Park pathway improvements are also planned, he said.
In a separate matter, the council, which has been considering its options of either doing renovations to the building in which the police station and borough offices are located or to put up a new building, appeared to reach a consensus on renovating the current building with the majority of the work being on the police station side of the building. Additions could also be made to the building, but that's not part of the current plans, Coll said.
"The initial plan is really just to reconfigure the entire lay-out of the station and get that footprint to something that works a lot better," he said.
The police department will have to be relocated temporarily when the renovations take place, he said.