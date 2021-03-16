SOUDERTON — Body cameras are on the way, Souderton Borough Police Chief Brian Newhall told borough council at its March 15 work session meeting.
The cameras have been ordered and shipped, he said. Although it wasn't yet known when the cameras would arrive, the cameras would be in use within a day or two after that, he said.
"I'll be training the officers the day they arrive," he said.
Newhall said he's already familiar with the cameras and the department has a policy for the use of the body cams, as well as having the secure computer equipment into which the videos are downloaded.
"We'll use them in any public interaction," he said following the meeting.
The officers will notify the persons being interacted with as quickly as possible that the cameras are being used, he said.
"There's gonna be some emergencies where you just don't have time to say it immediately, but other than that, the public will be notified that we are wearing body cameras and they are recording," he said.
In a separate video-related matter, Newhall told the council that, "the borough's definitely gone Hollywood."
An independent film crew shooting scenes for a children's holiday movie had filmed at the police station the past two Saturdays, he said.
"The producer grew up in Souderton and his parents still live in the area," Newhall said.
In answer to a question from Mayor John Reynolds, Newhall showed the new body armor vest he wore with pouches to carry the up to 24 pounds of equipment officers carry.
"One of the big health problems that police officers face is back issues, leg issues, knee issues, hip issues and that all comes directly from having all that weight sitting right on our hips," Newhall said. "Most people don't know how much gear we actually carry."
Along with the health benefits, the new vests are more efficient than having the equipment on a duty belt, he said.
"It's easier for us to move. The officers can now stretch. They can actually fit in cars," Newhall said.
The vest, which is worn over a shirt, zips on, he said.
"Flop it over your head, zip it up, you're on duty, whereas before you put your shirt on, you put your vest on, you put another shirt on," he said.
It's also more comfortable, he said.
"I started at 7 this morning and I've had no problems wearing this all day, whereas body armor that's against a shirt, especially in the summer, gets very uncomfortable," Newhall said.
The new vests are the same color as the department uniforms, he said. Most people haven't even noticed any change, he said.
"It still has a professional appearance, non-military, non-intimidating," he said.
The officers are not required to change to the new vests, he said.
"If they want to go with the old school, typical uniform, they absolutely can," Newhall said.
The new vests are a healthier option, though, he said.
"It'll cut down on officer injuries and medical issues," he said.