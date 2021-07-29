SOUDERTON — The police department has recently taken delivery of its first set of four body-worn cameras.
The cameras, which were ordered in the early spring, are made by Watchguard Video and are used by many police departments in the state, Police Chief Brian Newhall said in a release.
The cost of the cameras and accessories, which was budgeted for, is $3,980, the release said.
“Although they are expensive, body worn cameras are worth the investment. They allow us to better document the calls we go on, and some video we record can be used as evidence which can be admitted in court. Some videos can also be used for training purposes, and in evaluating our officers. They can make the job our officers do a little safer. Most importantly, the cameras will help us to be as transparent as possible when we are working with and interacting with the public," Newhall said.
“Our officers can start wearing the body cameras once they have been trained and know our policy that governs their use," he said. "The cameras will be worn by all on-duty officers, and we will follow all the laws that apply to the use of body worn camera systems."
The department is hoping to next year add Watchguard in-vehicle camera systems which will work with the body cameras, he said.