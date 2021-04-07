SOUDERTON — The borough has hired a management company to operate the Souderton Community Pool and is leasing out the concession stand.
Both the management services agreement with Bennington Pool Services and the lease with Sheila McCoy, who does business as Cool Eats Snack Shop, were unanimously approved by Souderton Borough Council at its April 5 meeting.
The borough will still have oversight of the pool, but Bennington will handle day-to-day operations, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
"The employees will all be part of Bennington Pool Services," he said.
Last year the pool was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, it will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.
"Just a reminder memberships are available for sale on our website or you can come into the office in person. The management service is not going to be handling any sales, so all memberships have to be purchased through the borough," Coll said. "Daily admissions are restricted this season because of Covid, but we are offering daily admissions Monday through Fridays only and you must buy a daily admission at the borough office. You cannot buy it at the pool."
Membership and other pool information is available on the borough's website, soudertonborough.org.
"Don't be the reason to ruin the summer pool season," the site says. "Members and visitors to the Souderton Pool must voluntarily comply with Covid restrictions to preserve a successful season."
Those coming to the pool should practice and respect social distancing, practice good hygiene and wear a mask whenever practical, the site says.
Pool memberships may be purchased at the borough office on Summit Street between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Daily admission tickets may be purchased at the office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.