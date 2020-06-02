SOUDERTON — Borough officials say they know residents would like to see Souderton Community Pool open this year, and the officials share that feeling, but it won't be happening.
The restrictions that would have to be put on the pool to operate within the coronavirus-related guidelines, along with difficulty staffing it, led to the conclusion that the pool should remain closed, Souderton Borough Council decided in a June 1 7-2 vote.
“I'm sorry, really sorry, because I thought we could pull this off,” council member Ned Leight said at the meeting, held as a teleconference.
“It's hard for all of us to make this decision,” council member Donna Rogers said.
“I understand that the children need some place to go and they love the pool, but I really feel if we were to open it and the residents went in there, it wouldn't be the experience that they want,” she said. “It would be totally different and it would be something that they wouldn't really enjoy.”
During public comment, supporters of opening the pool said the move would be good for physical and mental health after many other activities were shut down by the efforts to fight the spread of the virus.
“I'm hopeful that you guys'll look favorable on the pool this summer. I know in the grand scheme of things, it's not the biggest issue on the docket, but I think it will go a long way for saving the summer and the emotional and physical health of a lot of the kids in our community,” said Lou Williams, head coach of the Souderton Dolphins swim and dive teams and aquatics director at Souderton Area High School.
Council President Brian Goshow said he'd received similar comments in emails and from talking with people in the community. Goshow then asked Borough Manager Mike Coll to review recommendations being made by the borough and pool staff.
When southeastern Pennsylvania goes from the red designation to yellow on June 5, outdoor pools will be allowed to open, but must meet state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Coll said.
Under the yellow designation, a maximum of about 200 patrons and staff would be allowed in the pool at a time, compared to the about 500 normally allowed, he said. At green, the number of people allowed would increase to 250, he said.
“The limited occupancy will not allow equal opportunity for the general public to use the pool, and that in itself is a significant concern,” Coll said. “There's going to be people who will access the pool. Others are gonna have to be turned away and I don't know how that is done equally and fairly across the board.”
There would also be additional sanitizing and cleaning requirements, he said.
“We're not going to be able to open up with slides because we constantly would have to be sanitizing hand rails and any other surfaces that were touched,” he said.
If the pool were to open, chairs and other amenities would not be provided this year, he said.
“The pool venue, itself, would be far from what the community is expecting to see once they get in there,” Coll said.
Many of the staff members have lapsed lifeguard certifications and would have to be re-certified, but the Red Cross facilities that do the certifications are currently not open, he said.
As happens each year, it would be difficult to staff the pool after the middle of August when college students go back to class, he said.
“In summary, after taking all this into account, seeing and listening to what other pools are doing, I along with staff have really come to reach a conclusion that our recommendation is that given all the restrictions that we have, it seems highly unlikely that we could successfully operate a pool in 2020,” Coll said.
While council has been focused on the logistics of a possible reopening, rather than the cost of a shortened season, the pool was projected to have about a $31,000 deficit if it were open for six weeks from the beginning of July to the middle of August, Goshow said.
Most years, the borough could absorb that cost, but revenues are expected to be down this year, he said.
“I would want nothing more than to see the pool open, but I'm afraid that given the details of what we need to meet, I don't know how we can do it,” Goshow said.
Council members Ed Huber and Dan Yocum cast the dissenting votes in the 7-2 decision, with each saying they were not yet ready to give up on the possibility of having the pool open.
In a separate vote, the council unanimously agreed to allow Souderton-Telford Rotary to hold at least one and possibly more drive-in movie nights at Souderton Community Park.
“I think people would be very receptive to the idea. Everyone's looking for something to do, especially if you have kids or a family,” said Courtney Wampole, who said she will take the lead on the Rotary project.
The entire Concert Sundaes series, normally held in the park each summer, has been cancelled, Coll said.
Logistics for the drive-in movie are still to be worked out, Wampole said.
In another unanimous vote, council approved allowing Scout troops to resume having meetings at the borough-owned Scout cabin on Wile Avenue.
“Their groups would be no greater than 25 at any given time. A lot of the function will be outside in the park,” Coll said.
The Scouts will do guideline-required cleaning and sanitizing, he said.