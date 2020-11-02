SOUDERTON — Property taxes would increase 2.9 percent under the proposed 2021 budget outlined at Souderton Borough Council's Nov. 2 meeting.
Under the proposal, the tax rate for the general fund would go from the current 5.2 mills to 5.35 mills, the fire prevention tax would go from the current 0.25 mills to 0.27 mills, and the library tax would remain unchanged at 0.33 mills.
The 5.95 mill total equals $892.50 for a home assessed at $150,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Part of the reason for the increase is because of growing police costs with planned restructuring when a new police chief is hired, Borough Manager Mike Coll said. Current Chief James Leary is retiring the end of this year.
The budget also includes a new police car next year and incremental salary increases for a new full-time officer hired earlier this year, Coll said.
Expenses in the proposed $3.9 million general fund include $652,067 for administration, finance and planning; $1,207,793 for police protection; $483,100 for trash collection; and $752,845 for highway maintenance.
"Also, we are trying to build up reserves. That has been a suggestion from our accountants over the last several years," Coll said.
"We are looking at some rather significant capital projects, some carrying over from 2020 because of the pandemic," he said.
Included in the capital projects is a portion of the planned improvements to Souderton Community Park, renovations to the police station, dash cameras for police vehicles and the purchase of a used storm jet cleaner from neighboring Telford, he said.
Earned income taxes received for 2020 are running close to budget, but real estate transfer taxes "are significantly below budget estimates," Coll said.
The proposed budget does not increase sewer rates or trash collection bills, he said.
The amount of liquid fuels funds received from the state is expected to decrease, which will have an effect on the amount of road paving that can be done, he said.
The budget information also included a list of the boroughs in Montgomery County and their property tax rates.
"Even with the increase that is recommended, we are still below the median level in comparison to the other boroughs in Montgomery County," Coll said.
The proposed fire prevention tax increase is because the fire company's worker's compensation insurance costs are expected to increase, he said.
"We wanted to make sure that we had ample funding available to cover any increase in worker's compensation coverage and still preserve a good contribution level back to the fire company," he said.
Resident Karen Peterson said the budget reflects a lack of communication and understanding of socio-economic disparities in the borough.
Alternative options should be available for viewing public meetings, she said.
"Due to the pandemic, many of us are concerned about attending a live meeting, due to the lack of safeguards in place," she said.
She shares those concerns but decided to come to the meeting in order to raise the issues, she said.
"Even at our local level, wearing masks seems to be a political issue, instead of a scientific one," Peterson said. "Regardless of your personal opinion about this issue, not wearing a mask to the meeting prevents those of us who do believe in the evidence or are at a higher risk from attending. You have essentially prevented our voice from being heard."
People not attending in person can watch on Zoom, but it's sometimes difficult to see or hear the meeting with the equipment currently being used and there is no money in the budget for new equipment, she said.
"This is not just a Covid issue. Many of us in the borough are unable to attend Monday night meetings due to work or family commitments," Peterson said. "We must have an alternative way to broadcast the meetings or view them at a later date, just like many other communities."
She also suggested plexiglass shields be added in the meeting room.
Peterson said another concern is the 3 percent pay increases for borough employees in the proposed budget.
"Many of us in the community have not received a raise this year. Many are unemployed, making less money due to Covid," she said.
She said she's not opposed to raises for workers on the lower end of the pay scale, but doesn't think those at the top rates should be getting the increase.
She said she also opposes efforts by the borough to do away with the bag system option for trash collection, which offers a better price for persons with limited income or small families.
Council will discuss the proposed budget at its Nov. 16 meeting, board President Brian Goshow said.
A final vote on the budget is slated for council's Dec. 7 meeting.