SOUDERTON — The borough office, which has been closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic social distancing, is reopening Monday, May 4.
“We're slowly returning to somewhat of a norm, but still with some restrictions,” Borough Manager Mike Coll said in a telephone interview.
The lobby of the borough office building on Summit Street will be open normal hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, he said.
“The outer vestibule will remain open 24/7 so residents who want to drop off a utility payment or a tax payment or even drop off plans or permit applications can still just drop that in the drop box in the lobby,” he said. “We would actually encourage residents to continue to do that just to limit the amount of people coming into the lobby, but starting Monday, May 4, they can enter the lobby, but need to do so with a mask.”
A plexiglass panel has been added to the office counter, he said.
In order to limit the number of people coming into the building, the borough is asking that only one person come, rather than the whole family, he said.
While the public has not been allowed in the building, the office staff has been available by phone and email.
Borough employees have been working split shifts, but as of May 4 will return to the full staff working the full schedule, Coll said. Crews will still be divided, such as having one public works employee mowing while another is running the street sweeper, he said.
Concert Sundaes has canceled the planned June concerts, but is waiting for further guidance from the state and county before making a decision on July concerts, Coll said. The Sunday evening Concert Sundaes are a series of free outdoor concerts held each summer in Souderton Community Park.
The borough council and mayor would love to have the pool open this summer, but it's not yet known whether that will be possible, Coll said.
“If we can salvage the pool season, we're certainly gonna make every effort to do so, but right now, we're not in a position to have any time line,” he said.
The borough is not currently accepting applications for pool memberships this year, he said.
Most of the borough property taxes had already been received for the year, so the pandemic has not affected that part of the budget, he said.
“Now with the restrictions in place, the business closures, people unfortunately on unemployment, I think we're seeing a slowing of the earned income tax,” Coll said.
It will take a longer period to see how bad the decrease will be, though, he said.
Real estate transfer taxes have also dropped, he said.
In another coronavirus-related matter, Mayor John Reynolds has issued a proclamation in support of the May 3 “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day,” an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Mayors Association.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, churches and residents in the state are being asked to ring bells for three minutes.
“The threefold purpose of the initiative is:
• To recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies, and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services while at risk of infection from COVID-19;
• To show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines together; and
• To demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again,” a release said.
Other local boroughs in which the mayors issued similar proclamations included Perkasie and Ambler.