SOUDERTON — Police Chief James Leary's upcoming retirement means the December 7 Souderton Borough Council meeting may have been Leary's last official attendance, Mayor John Reynolds said at the meeting.
“In my opinion, Jim Leary is probably the best chief in the Indian Valley. Certainly, he introduced us to and really promoted community-oriented policing,” Reynolds said.
Leary, who has been Souderton's chief for 10 years, is scheduled to retire at the end of the year, although the exact date isn't yet known because it will depend on when a new chief is sworn in, Reynolds said following the meeting.
Under Leary's leadership of the department, Reynolds said at the meeting, “We've gone from having a police force that enforced the law to a police force that indeed made people happy to live here.”
Leary noted other department members present at the meeting and credited borough officials and the department members for their roles.
“I couldn't do it without those that are above me and I couldn't do it without those that are working with me,” Leary said.
“Without a doubt, it is my privilege to serve,” Leary concluded before receiving a standing ovation.
In other matters at the meeting:
• “Fortunately, it resulted in absolutely no harm, but we did have a couple of our officers who were exposed to the Covid virus, one of which was significantly exposed, but in fact did not contract the virus and is completely healthy,” Leary said during his monthly report.
• Harry Boardman, owner of Exhibit B Gallery, said “2020 hasn't been the friendliest year to business,” and encouraged people to shop local.
“Buy gift certificates, get a meal, buy something nice for your family,” he said.
• Final approval was given to the borough's 2021 budget, which increases property taxes by 2.9 percent. The new 5.95 mill rate adds about $25 per year to the bill for the average taxpayer, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
The 5.95 mill rate equals $892.50 for a home assessed at $150,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The new rate increases the portion for the general fund to 5.35 mills and the fire prevention tax to 0.27 mills, with the library tax remaining unchanged at 0.33 mills.
• The council approved an ordinance reauthorizing the Business Improvement District for another five years under the new plans presented earlier this year by the BID.
Under that plan, the BID will be extended to include all the business properties in Souderton and Souderton-Telford Main Streets will merge with the BID to form the Souderton Connects organization which will focus on Souderton.
Prior to the vote, council member Dan Yocum, who had previously publicly opposed the BID, read aloud a letter he wrote to the BID's District Advisory Council saying that “today is a new day.”
“Our disagreements are in the past. I know we are all in this because we care about Souderton, a town on the verge of something amazing,” Yocum said.
“The job is not done now. It's just starting,” council President Brian Goshow said, “but I think as Dan pointed out, we are on the cusp of something pretty good here.”
Later, at the conclusion of the meeting, Goshow noted the recent reopening of the Broad Theater.
“If you haven't been yet, I suggest you get over there and check it out,” he said. “It's a great venue and the buzz around the place is just great.”