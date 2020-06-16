SOUDERTON — The borough's decision to not open Souderton Community Pool while the area is in the yellow phase of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions still stands, but there is a possibility the pool could be opened when and if the state moves Montgomery County to the green designation, Souderton Borough Council members said at the board's June 15 work session meeting, much of which was devoted to COVID-19-related matters.
No final decision has been made and the pool would only open in the green phase, the council said.
During the meeting, council member Ed Huber, who chairs a committee set up for further discussion of the pool issue, reported on the committee's meeting with Lou Williams, head coach of the Souderton Dolphins swim and diving teams and aquatics director at Souderton Area High School.
“The swimmers have no place to train right now,” Huber said.
The team asked to be able to use the Souderton pool for training only, he said, and the committee said that if the pool was opened, it would also be open for members of the public, he said.
One of the concerns raised in the June 1 decision to not open the pools under the yellow designation was that there might not be enough certified lifeguards available to staff the pool. Williams contacted potential lifeguards and deckhands and found enough to staff the pool, many of whom had previously worked in the Souderton pool, Huber said.
Under the state rules for the green phase, the pool would be limited to half of its capacity, meaning about 250 people at a time, he said.
“The committee talked about splitting the hours of operation into maybe three-hour blocks in the afternoon,” he said. If that were done, the pool would be closed and cleared of the swimmers from the first session before swimmers would be allowed in for the second session, he said.
“The tickets would not be purchased at the pool. They would have to be at the borough or maybe some online thing,” Huber said.
Other towns are requiring the swimmers to sign a waiver form freeing the municipality from liability and setting safety protocols and standards for employees and swimmers, he said.
A ticketing or form system would have to be set up to register the swimmers, Borough Manager Mike Coll said.
“If there is a COVID case, there's requirements to try to trace it, so we need names,” he said.
The question of whether the pool use would be limited to residents of Souderton would also have to be considered, he said.
If a decision is made to open the pool, it would take two to three weeks to prepare the pool and hire the pool staff, he said.
Council President Brian Goshow said another work session will be held June 29 at which time the board could again discuss the matter.
“A lot could change between now and then,” he said.
The next meeting at which the board could vote on whether to allow the pool to open for a shortened season this year would be at its regular business meeting on July 6.
“As I'm sitting here listening to this, I'm thinking a little bit like this season could be a practice for next season because there's a lot of reports about a lot of restrictions hanging around for a really long time,” Goshow said.
Council Vice-president Julie Munden asked if the costs of the required additional cleaning this year was discussed. Huber said it had not been.
Council member Dan Yocum said since there would be fewer swimmers and the pool would be open fewer hours, as well as not having features such as the diving board open, the number of lifeguards needed would also be less.
“As far as I'm concerned, if borough council has any thought that it's going to open the pool, start doing it now,” Mayor John Reynolds said.
“If it ends up turning into a no-show, we've wasted some time,” he said, “but I still think it's worth it if borough council wants to open this pool by early, (or) mid-July.”
While not yet telling the public works department to begin preparing the pool to be opened, borough officials said they could do so if a date is announced for the change to the green designation.
Social distancing rules remain under the green phase and face masks continue to be required, although the mask does not have to be worn while swimming.
Using the pool under the restrictions will be different and some people will be disappointed, council member Richard Godshall said.
The decision on whether to allow the pool is a challenging one, he said, but, “I think we all said from the get-go we'd like to try and make something happen and allow the pool to open. We know how important it is to the kids in the community.”