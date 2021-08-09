SOUDERTON — The Burger Shop, located at 162 N. Main Street in Souderton, has been testing a new spicy chicken sandwich which officially launched at the quick-serve restaurant on Sunday, August 1. The sandwich, named "The Souderton Scorcher," will be part of a fundraiser beginning on Thursday, August 19 (National Hot & Spicy Food Day), which will see proceeds benefit Souderton Borough Parks & Recreation through the end of September.
"Giuseppe Chiaro, the owner of The Burger Shop, will donate a portion of the sales from the $8 sandwich, with different donations depending on the spice level customers order," a release said.
The mildest spice level features spicy paprika with a "A Little Kick," with $1 being donated to the Souderton Parks & Rec. The second hottest level is "I Feel You," which features a healthy dose of Sriracha and includes a $2 donation per sandwich sold. And the hottest level, which is called "Last Wish," includes a Ghost Pepper Sauce, will generate a $3 donation per sandwich sold from August 20 through the end of September.
On National Hot & Spicy Food Day on August 19, all $8 from each "Last Wish" sold will be donated.
The sandwich is also available with just coleslaw and pickles, without any heat.
"We're always looking for ways to give back to our community, and this was a fun little idea we came up with to see our guests sweat a little differently than they normally do when utilizing the amazing fields Souderton's Parks & Recreation creates and maintains," said Chiaro in the release. "Hot chicken sandwiches are the rage right now, so it was an easy decision to add this to our menu. We hope to be able to make a difference while also feeding plenty of people our delicious new spicy creation."
Learn more about the Souderton Borough Parks & Recreation by visiting http://soudertonborough.org/parks-recreation. Learn more about The Burger Shop by visiting http://eatmyburgers.com.