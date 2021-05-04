SOUDERTON — A recently discovered sinkhole that was big enough for a vehicle to have fallen into it has been repaired before any damage or injuries occurred.
The sinkhole on Reliance Road between Main Street and Wile Avenue was caused by a squashed drainage pipe, Public Works Director Steve Coll said at the May 3 Souderton Borough Council meeting.
"The pipe actually failed and opened up and washed all the stone around. We had a sinkhole under the road there," Coll said. "It was probably four feet deep, eight feet long by about four feet wide."
Eight to 10 inches of blacktop covered the sinkhole, he said.
The road was closed for two days while repairs were made, he said.
"The borough was able to make the repairs ourselves," Coll said.
An excavator was brought in to help with the work, he said.
"Any degree of warmer weather, a car easily could've been swallowed into that hole under the road," Borough Manager Mike Coll said following the meeting. "Fortunately, we noticed it when we did."
In warmer weather, the blacktop would have become more pliable, he said.
"It probably would not have been enough to bridge the weight of a car," he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Police Chief Brian Newhall's report included the results of the department's participation in the April 24 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
"We were able to collect 172.6 pounds of drugs, which when we turned them in, the county detectives were a little surprised, in a good way, that we had that many borough residents actively come out and turn in the prescriptions, so that means the drugs are not on the street," Newhall said, "and obviously, we encourage borough residents to continue to bring us your unwanted and unused drugs and drop them off. No needles please."
• Following concerns raised by Diamond Street residents in April, the May meeting included approval of making Diamond Street one way from Main Street to Wile Avenue for a 90 day trial period, after which the change could be made permanent.