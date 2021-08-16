SOUDERTON — Garrett Nyce of Souderton and Sarai Trout of Canadensis, Pa. have been named Everence Financial scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"Nyce was recognized as an Everence national awardee and will receive $2,000 to pursue a degree at Eastern Mennonite University and Trout was named an Everence local awardee receiving $1,000 to attend York College of Pennsylvania," a release said.
Nyce and Trout are two of 45 recipients of Everence college scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"The scholarship program encourages students to explore the integration of faith and finances while helping them on their educational journeys," the release said. "More than 200 students from across the country applied for scholarships for 2021-2022. Recipients were chosen based on participation and leadership in school-related and community activities, along with responses to an essay question."
"Everence recognizes these students for their service to their communities, as well as their academic achievements," said Kenda Mishler, member benefits manager. "A college degree opens a range of career options, and attending college helps students learn valuable skills that benefit them throughout their lives."
One student received a $3,000 scholarship, two received $2,000 scholarships and 42 others received $1,000 scholarships for the coming school year. Visit everence.com for a complete list of scholarship recipients and their photos.