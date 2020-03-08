FRANCONIA — This year's Souderton-Telford Main Streets "So You Think You Can Cook" saw 23 chefs offering a variety of tastes for attendees at the event held March 4 at Franconia Heritage Banquet & Conference Center.
Grille Sergeant, with Charles Jacobs of GA Peak Excavating Inc. and Private Smokey, serving up smoked pork sliders, was the fan favorite, Souderton-Telford Main Streets said on its Facebook page. Number 2 on the fan favorite list were chefs Bryan and Brittany for their praline brownies. Number 3 were chefs Beth Ann and Mike of Pawsitively Yummy Cookies & Cream Cupcakes.
"We had a record-breaking year for attendance, and we look forward to an even bigger event next year," Main Streets wrote on Facebook.