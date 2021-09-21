SOUDERTON — The $65 per quarter year rate for trash and recyclables pick-ups at borough homes is about to be trashed and replaced with a higher rate.
With the bids for a new three-year contract for the collections coming in at almost double the current prices, residents can expect to see their bill jump more than 60 percent.
Under the new contracts, the bill for the more than 2,000 homes in the borough would go to $105 per month next year, Borough Manager Mike Coll said at Souderton Borough Council's Sept. 20 work session meeting. That would take the amount paid per year from the current $260 to $420.
"The issues that all the haulers are facing is labor, number one, fuel prices, and even getting parts to maintain the trucks and even getting trucks," Coll said, "so it's a difficult time for a lot of different businesses and certainly the trash business is also one of them."
The borough is currently in the last year of a $1.4 million three-year contract that set the bill for this year at $483,489.
Three bids were received for a new three-year contract, with Whitetail Disposal, of Perkiomenville, putting the price at $857,359 in 2022, $888,533 in 2023 and $920,681 in 2024 for a total of $2,666,573 over the three years; Solid Waste Services, doing business as J. P. Mascaro & Sons, of Audubon, at $872,445.60, $900,591.84 and $933,274.08 for a total of $2,706,311.52; and Waste Management of PA, of Primos, at $897,372, $933,156 and $970,704 for a total of $2,801,232.
"It's certainly disappointing to see the numbers jump up the way they did," council member Richard Godshall said.
We all see increased prices in our daily lives, though, such as for groceries, he said.
"The reality is that we're going to be living with these higher prices," Godshall said.
Possible alternatives, such as discontinuing contracting with a single hauler and having residents return to each getting their own hauler or having the borough start doing the collections, were raised. The costs for people getting their own hauler are also increasing, though, and there are additional costs for bulk items, so the cost for the residents would not be better than under the contract, Godshall said. Council President Brian Goshow said if the borough were to decide to begin doing its own collections, it would take time to set it up. It also would likely not cost less, but could provide a consistent level of service, he said.
"I see the benefits of a single trash hauler as being something I don't want to go away from, whether it's us or whether it's contracted," Goshow said.
Those benefits include less truck traffic, less noise and more control over the trash pick-ups, he said.
Souderton switched in 2016 to contracting out for the pick-ups.
Information to residents about the price hike should include the price if the resident had the trash collected by a private hauler, rather than the borough contracting out for the service, council member Dan Yocum said.
"We're gonna have, I think, an onslaught of angry people, so the communication is really, really important," Yocum said.
While the new price is expensive, the bids are close, Goshow said.
"That close tells me they all put a really sharp pencil to this," Goshow said.
At the Sept. 20 discussion, which continued from the previous week, Coll said he continues to think Whitetail is the lowest responsive bidder.
Bill Fox, Mascaro's general counsel, however, said there was a material defect in the Whitetail bid that should take it out of consideration.
The borough's specifications for the contract "mandated that the bidders provide guarantees for disposal capacity for the full term of the contract," he said.
"Whitetail didn't do that for either its landfill disposal facility or its recycling facility," Fox said.
Mascaro's bid, however, met the requirements, he said.
"I don't think I've seen a clearer case of a legally defective bid," Fox said of the Whitetail bid.
Council will have a motion on its Oct. 4 meeting agenda to vote on the recommendation that the contract go to Whitetail, Goshow said.