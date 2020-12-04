SOUDERTON — The falling rain didn't stop Souderton from lighting the way into the holiday season the night of Dec. 4.
"We have had worse weather than this evening, but thank you all so much for coming out. It really is a great way to start off our holiday season," Mayor John Reynolds said in his introduction.
"Unfortunate weather, but it could be worse, right?" said state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53.
"What we've been through in 2020, this is nothing in comparison," Malagari said before wishing everyone a happy holiday season.
The countdown and flipping of the switch to light the tree followed, with Santa soon riding past and waving from a fire truck.