The following comes from an update posted on the Souderton Borough website as of the morning of March 24. For more updates, see Soudertonborough.org.
UPDATE 3/24/20
Greetings,
This is an update to keep you informed of Souderton Borough’s response and actions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective 3/23/20 at 8PM, Gov. Wolf issued a “Stay at Home” order for 7 counties, including Montgomery County. The order will continue for two weeks until April 6, 2020. Guidance regarding the order can be found here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/03.23.20-Stay-At-Home-Order-Guidance.pdf
Additionally, Souderton Borough remains under a Disaster Declaration. The purpose of this declaration is to avail Souderton Borough to potential supplies and funds that may be necessary in the near future. At this point, our fire department and police department are both fully supplied with necessary safety equipment. The Borough administrative personnel and Public Works are reporting to work in partial shifts, in order to carry out necessary functions of the borough.
The Borough Emergency Management Plan Coordinator is, and has been in regular contact with the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The County EOC is where we are receiving directives with respect to the outbreak. All of the local municipalities in Montgomery County are under the directive of Montgomery County. Montgomery County is working in tandem with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This system is designed to keep all municipalities informed and connected, while eliminating wasteful overlap of resources.
Our local Emergency Management Plan has been designed and tested by skilled individuals within our emergency services. This includes the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company, the Souderton Police Department, the Souderton Ambulance Corp., and the Souderton Borough Public Works Department. Representatives of these groups remain in constant communication with each other and with Montgomery County, regarding the outbreak.
The Mayor and Souderton Borough Council are receiving updates daily from the borough Emergency Management Plan Coordinator.
A link to Montgomery County’s COVID-19 site can be found on the borough website. This is the most up-to-date and accurate information for our borough residents. Residents can also call the county at 610-631-3000. The site contains information regarding state and county orders, press releases, personal safety information and test site information. You can access the site from the borough website or find it here: https://data-montcopa.opendata.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19
Please check back regularly to the borough website for updates regarding borough closures and potential limitations of services.
Thanks for your patience and cooperation in these difficult days.
Brian Goshow
President, Souderton Borough Council