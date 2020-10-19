SOUDERTON — An economic development consulting firm that has worked in other local municipalities is hoping to add Souderton to the list.
"What we do is we help you vision, plan and execute large scale plans," Stephen Barth, of Barth Consulting Group, said at Souderton Borough Council's Oct. 12 work session meeting.
A "Development by Design" process is used to engage the entire community, including residents, businesses and town officials, he said.
"Everybody gets to weigh in. Every voice is heard," he said.
Along with working for business organizations and individual businesses, Barth said, his firm has worked for local municipalities Perkasie, Collegeville, New Hope, New Britain and Hatboro.
In Souderton, he suggested working with the Montgomery County Planning Commission, Souderton Borough and the Souderton Business Improvement District.
The only ways for a municipality to increase the amount of revenue received are by raising taxes or creating economic activity, he said.
"Investing with us, it comes back to you ten-fold," he said.
In the past 10 years, the towns Barth Consulting has worked with have had more than $500 million of new investment, he said.
"The reasons the plans work is because of the public engagement," Barth said. "My philosophy is about stewardship — greatest good for the most amount of people for the longest amount of time."
Souderton has a lot of low-hanging fruit making it ready for economic development and revitalization, he said.
Board President Brian Goshow said some of the work being proposed has already been done.
"I don't know that we need to redefine or redesign our revitalization," he said.
"There's been quite a bit of development. I do think we're a very friendly borough to work with," Goshow said. "The one thing that I feel like we missed out on is the ability to draw certain businesses in that we'd like to see here."
During discussion later in the meeting, Goshow said the borough is on the cusp of major economic development and used a surfing analogy while saying that timing is crucial.
"If you wanna catch a big wave, you gotta start paddling before the wave gets there. You wanna ride the wave. If you don't start paddling soon enough, you miss the wave. Likewise, if you paddle too far out in front of the wave, you just get slammed," Goshow said. "I don't know when to start paddling, but I do know that I feel like we are right on the cusp of years and years and years of revitalization work."
No decision on Barth's proposal was made at the meeting.