FRANCONIA — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra launches its 50th anniversary season 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Dock Mennonite Academy's Souderton campus (the Early Childhood to Grade 8 campus).
"The long-awaited reopening of in-person concerts begins with a salute to front-line workers and those that have been dedicated to the health of our communities. The opening night concert continues with the consoling music of Philadelphia Composer Jennifer Higdon and her reflective 'blue cathedral,' and Beethoven’s immortal struggle in his 'Fifth Symphony' reminds of how the human spirit prevails during desperate times through the saving power of music," a release said.
"Last Season, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra was one of only a few orchestras in the country that performed live broadcasts for free. "The SPSO LiveStream! reached thousands of people throughout the country with a full season of concerts this past year," the release said. "For five decades the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra has been making music in the region, performing hundreds of concerts of more than 2,500 works featuring world-renowned guest artists. Founded in 1972 by conductor Leonard Murphy as the North Penn Symphony Orchestra, and in 2008 renamed to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra, the Symphony was created to provide performances of the highest caliber to entertain and educate audiences, and to enhance, enrich, and expand the cultural lives of the residents of the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. As a leading regional professional orchestra, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra strives to impact the community culturally, socially, financially, and bring communities together through music."
The Symphony will continue to implement safety and health protocols recommended by the CDC and community health officials, which may include masking for audience members depending on transmission level, as well as regular testing for musicians.
The 50th anniversary season concerts are:
Triumph Over Struggle - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Tchaikovsky & Bizet - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Romance & Heartbreak - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Schumann & Brahms - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Dock Mennonite Academy (Early Childhood to Grade 8 campus) is at 420 Godshall Road, Souderton (Franconia Township).
Season tickets and tickets for all concerts are available at spsorchestra.org. Information is available at spsorchestra.org or at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.