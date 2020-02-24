FRANCONIA — Next stop: Paris.
"Mozart in Paris," the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra's next concert, will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Immanuel Leidy's Church, 273 West Cherry Lane, Souderton (Franconia Township).
"The whole season this year is sort of a trip around the world," said Allan Scott, SPSO's music director and conductor.
"A Night in Italy," the first show of the season, focused on great moments from Italian opera, he said. That was followed by "Heroic Beethoven & Bruckner's Romantic," which featured central Europe, he said. The 2019-2020 season concludes Saturday, May 9 with "Fiesta Latina."
The March 7 "Mozart in Paris" concert includes Francis Poulenc's "Sinfonietta," his "Organ Concerto in G minor," and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Symphony No. 31 in D major, K. 297," which Mozart subtitled "Paris."
"He was trying to give a nod to the Parisian style of the 18th century, but also, I think there's a bit of mockery in there, too," Scott said.
Mozart's 1778 six month trip to Paris was a difficult time for him personally and professionally, according to SPSO program notes.
"His mother, who had accompanied him on the trip, died 3 July. Other professional frustrations were mounting due to bad rehearsals and because the French elite seemed 'underwhelmed' by the twenty-two-year-old who they had once considered a god-like prodigy," the program notes say.
The "Paris Symphony" was one of Mozart's only enjoyable experiences of the trip, became one of his personal favorites and was performed several times during and after the trip, along with being used to impress new audiences, the notes say.
"The Poulenc organ concerto is probably one of the greatest organ concertos of the 20th century. Organists love it," Scott said. "It sort of blows the roof off of the building."
The concert is being held at Immanuel Leidy's because a sizeable organ, such as the one available there, is needed, Scott said.
Colin Howland, described by Scott as "one of the country's greatest organ soloists" will be the soloist for the Organ Concerto. The work also includes strings and timpani. Howland, a founding member of the Philadelphia Organ Quartet, is director of music and organist at Tenth Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia. He also performed a recital recently at Immanuel Leidy's.
In 1947, the London radio broadcasting company paid Poulenc to write a work for orchestra that "avoids heavy topics," SPSO program information says.
"Sinfonietta," which Poulenc composed for that, is his only symphonic work and the closest he ever came to writing a symphony, the program notes say.
"He doesn't call it a symphony. He calls it a sinfonietta, sort of a miniature, if you will," Scott said. "It's light-hearted, it's playful, it's fun and it balances the heaviness of the organ concerto quite well."
The concert is for both people who know symphonic music and for newcomers, he said.
"This is something that really is a great way to introduce people to symphonic literature, but it's also for those who are avid music lovers. There's a lot in there to chew on for them, too," Scott said.
"I try to balance programs," he said. "I believe you never have to dummy down a concert, but at the same time I believe you should always make it accessible in a way that there's always an entrée in for anybody."
Tickets are $25 for general audiences, $20 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for students 18 and older, and free for persons under 18. Tickets are available at spsorchestra.org or in the lobby of Immanuel Leidy's Church. There is a service fee for tickets bought online.
This is the 48th season for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1972 as the North Penn Symphony Orchestra.
"To have an orchestra of this caliber right here for a pretty reasonable price is something worth checking out," Scott said. "The arts really make a difference in your community and this is a great opportunity for people to experience that."
Scott, who is in his 18th season as SPSO's music director, divides his time between homes in Center City Philadelphia and Helena, Mont., where he is music director of the Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale. He is also principal conductor of the Wilmington Ballet Company in Delaware and appears around the world as a guest conductor.
This is not the first time SPSO has performed at Immanuel Leidy's Church, Scott said. The other SPSO concerts are held at Dock Mennonite Academy's Early Childhood to Grade 8 campus on Godshall Road in Franconia, which the orchestra moved to this season.
"It's been a fabulous relationship and audiences seem to really enjoy it. It's accessible. Acoustically, it's wonderful and it's fitting us quite well so far," Scott said.