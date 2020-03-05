State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53, has announced that a $5,625 grant was approved for the Mennonite Historians of Eastern Pennsylvania.
The MHEP is the parent organization of the Mennonite Heritage Center in Harleysville.
“Grants like this keep our community’s history and culture alive and well,” Malagari said in a release. “I love to see this money going back into our district and towards the preservation of our past. It allows more opportunities to learn in the future.”
"Cultural and Historical Support Grants are to provide general operating support to Pennsylvania museums and official county historical societies that are not directly supported by other state agency operating support programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staff person," the release said.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission received 153 applications, all of which were eligible. Fifty six Official County Historical Societies applied for support grants and 12 qualify in the Museum category.
Museums outside of Philadelphia with budgets between $100,000 and $3,500,000 receive a grant based on 1.235% of the operating budget with a grant no less than $4,000.