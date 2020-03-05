Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.