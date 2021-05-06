LOWER SALFORD — New sidewalks have been built at the under-construction Mainland Pointe development, but there are still gaps for people who want to walk in that area.
A state grant will help fill in one of those gaps, township officials say.
The $130,000 Greenways, Trails & Recreation grant through the Department of Community & Economic Development will be used to connect existing sidewalks on Clemens Road with the new Mainland Pointe sidewalks, Stephanie Butler, the township's transportation engineer, said at the May 5 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"It's a piece of sidewalk that we know needs to be put in to help complete the trails and the network in that area," she said, "so we're pleased the township was awarded that and look forward to moving that project forward."
"It's a vital link I think in the Sumneytown Pike walkway, which we'd like to see extended even further," said board Chairman Doug Gifford. "This piece is a big piece of it, so it's very welcome news."
The addition will be "a good connection," Butler said.
"One piece at a time," she said. "Small chunks will lead to much larger completions of the sections of sidewalk."
The township is continuing to incrementally chip away at filling in the missing links, board member Chris Canavan said.
"It's all coming together over a period of time," he said.
Mainland Pointe, at Sumneytown Pike and Quarry Road, will include apartments, single family houses and businesses including a Wawa and Taco Bell.
In a separate matter, the board plans to vote in June on proposed changes to allow people to raise more chickens on residential properties.
In April, the board approved a new ordinance allowing three chicken hens on properties of 15,000 square-feet (about one-third of an acre) and five on 45,000 square-foot lots. Prior to that, at least three acres was required in order to legally raise chickens. The ordinance passed in April prohibits roosters.
The proposed new changes increase the number of chickens allowed to five on a 15,000 square-foot property, 10 on 45,000 square-foot lots and 25 on properties that are three acres or larger. It also would allow roosters on properties that are three acres or larger.